If you are not sure what to do during these two days of enjoyment that lie ahead, I have the best possible option for you. In a true flash of fantasy, the Farming Simulator World Championship Finals will take place the day after tomorrow, and here’s everything you need to know.

When does the event take place? The day December 5 is the starting gun for the tournament, has 10 participating teams and a prize of $ 100,000 for the winner. With this information clear and on the table, the most important question arises: how the heck do you play?

Each team captain chooses three representatives, who start in an open field where you can see the different machines to collect hay. Here what will prevail will be the priority for any of them, since the fastest to arrive will be the one who stays with said machine and will use it for the rest of the game.

From this point on, team coordination is key. One is in charge of harvesting the hay, another of transforming it into bales and finally it will be necessary to be quick to place each one of them in the corresponding barn. The team that wins is the one that get the most points once the time is up.

The simulators may not look like much from the outside, but the truth is that the dedication of their communities is such that it has even managed to hold competitions of this type. In case you want to be fully prepared, here is the list of all the vehicles in the game with their statistics. You also have the link here to be able to follow everything that happens live.