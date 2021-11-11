Last June at E3, Square Enix promised that the first six original Final Fantasy games would be brought to life again in a pixelated remake featuring completely new graphics and audio. And most importantly, they would not only be available on Steam, but also on iOS and Android mobiles.

The first three were swift and arrived in July, while the fourth installment landed on both platforms two months later, in September. Now at last ‘Final Fantasy V’ has landed on the App Store and Google Play with all the essence of the original game and some new features that enrich the experience.

The fifth installment costs 17.99 euros

Square Enix promised that the pixelated remakes of the first six Final Fantasy would be released throughout the year and it has been, but nostalgia is coming a little expensive for fans of the saga. The price ranges from 12.99 euros for Final Fantasy I and II to 19.99 euros for Final Fantasy III and IV.

The latest installment, Final Fantasy V, is now available to download on iOS and Android at a price of 17.99 euros, obviously, without ads or additional purchases (it would be more). In return, this remodeled 2D version of the fifth title will allow you to enjoy the classic story of the original role-playing game with improved gameplay thanks to the incorporation of touch controls, a modernized interface and automatic combat options.

The plot of the game is well known to those who played 1992 Final Fantasy V: the king of Tycoon has sensed a change in the wind and, when the crystals that supply energy to the world and maintain their balance are in danger, comes to the rescue, but disappears. At the same time, a young man and his Chocobo end up meeting some friends who will change their destiny.

This remake also boasts a renewed soundtrack with the faithful style of the saga and under the supervision of the original composer Nobuo Uematsu. Added to this are the unmistakable characters designed by Kazuko Shibuya, updated pixelated graphics, a unique skill system that allows you to combine them, and extra content from the Bestiary, Gallery, and Music Player.