Pixel 6 mobiles are not yet for sale in Spain, but we already have the first images and the first data of the Pixel 6a.

We know that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be released in our country in 2022, but at this rate, it could even be revealed before the Pixel 6a…

Well-known industry mole OnLeaks, via 91Mobiles, has filtered a 360 degree video where it is shown, from all angles, a render of the Pixel 6a.

OnLeaks has already revealed dozens of future products that have since become reality, so this could be what the Google Pixel 6a:

The Pixel 6a will use a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a single perforated camera centered and a scanner fingerprints on the screen.

It will be slightly smaller than the Pixel 6, at 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm in size and 10.4mm thick, including the rear camera bump.

Will have two rear cameras and a single LED flash housed in a visor-type module similar to the Pixel 6.

The casing will have a glass finish, and with a double color tone.

The edges of the terminal show us the volume controls, and the power buttons. What’s more a USB Type-C connector along with two grilles, one for the speaker and one for the microphone.

The SIM card placement is on the left side of the device, unlike the Pixel 6.

The great unknown is the processor that Google is going to use with the Pixel 6a. Could be own Tensor processor adjusted to the mid-range, or to save costs, a SnapDragon 7xx processor.

The main camera is expected to be the same as the Pixel 6, a Samsung ISOCELL GN1 50 Mpix sensor, and that comes with Android 12 from the factory.

There is no data on its price or release date. With the semiconductor crisis at its peak, these things are hard to predict.