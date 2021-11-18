One of them is the Pixel 6 Pro, the latest smartphone from Google It boasts of the properties of its photographs, both in image quality, as well as functions such as the magic eraser. Despite this, it has not managed to dethrone other brands in the ranking by DXOMark.

Far from the top spot

The accolades the Google camera has received are countless. However, it has succumbed before several trademarks such as Apple, Huawei and Xiaomi, which dominate the classification with their smartphones.

Specifically, the Google Pixel 6 Pro has been relegated to seventh place with an overall score of 135. Without a doubt, it is a position far from the first position, which dominates Huawei with his Huawei P50 Pro that has reached 144 points.