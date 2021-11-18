If we look at something when buying a new mobile phone is in his camera of pictures. Currently you can find options with very good sensors on the market without spending a large amount of money, although to get the best possible results you will have to bet on a device of high-end.
One of them is the Pixel 6 Pro, the latest smartphone from Google It boasts of the properties of its photographs, both in image quality, as well as functions such as the magic eraser. Despite this, it has not managed to dethrone other brands in the ranking by DXOMark.
Far from the top spot
The accolades the Google camera has received are countless. However, it has succumbed before several trademarks such as Apple, Huawei and Xiaomi, which dominate the classification with their smartphones.
Specifically, the Google Pixel 6 Pro has been relegated to seventh place with an overall score of 135. Without a doubt, it is a position far from the first position, which dominates Huawei with his Huawei P50 Pro that has reached 144 points.
To the latter it is followed by the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, which is only available for purchase in China; in addition to the Huawei Mate 40 Pro + and Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro in its two versions.
Some of the disadvantages that they list from DXOMark in relation to the Pixel 6 Pro are, among others: a shallow depth of field causing blurry subjects in group photos, noise in low light images and unstable colors during video recording.
Huawei leads the podium
That the Huawei P50 Pro leads the ranking is no surprise. The latest high-end smartphone released by the Chinese company features a very complete camera system thanks to input from Leica.
Although it stands out for its monochrome sensor, a feature that improves the representation of details and reduces noise, especially in images taken in low light. Also noteworthy is its multispectral color temperature sensor that serves to optimize white balance and color reproduction.
Nevertheless, share some problems with the terminal of the US company such as noise in low-light images or the issue related to depth of field mentioned above.
While it is true that the Pixel 6 camera is not only about hardware, but it is software that can receive updates progressively, which would solve some issues that are still to be polished.