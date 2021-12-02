We talk about ARCore again and we do it because Google has updated the list of devices that can take advantage of the development kit with which to exploit applications based on Augmented Reality. In the new version a good handful of phones are released, including the new Pixel 6.

ARCore is a development kit that, together with Google, wants to help creators develop applications that take advantage of the potential of augmented reality technology. Little by little more functions and more compatible phones arrive. Now add the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro along with a good number of models from other brands.

ARCore for everyone

In total, 27 new models are now compatible with ARCore. Along with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro you can take advantage of the development kit the Motorola Moto G, Moto Edge in various versions, OnePlus Nord2 5G, Xiaomi 11T … a rather extensive short list.

In summer there were 30 models that started to have support for ARCore and now there are another 27. All these models already have access to the platform to create apps based on augmented reality. Thanks to this system, compatible Android mobiles can analyze the environment and be able to do the calculations to locate virtual objects in the real world.

Google offers and cyclically updates a list in which all the mobiles compatible with ARCore appear and that you can consult here. A list that grows continuously, since for example some mobiles are launched without official certification for ARCore, and they receive it later.

In order to take advantage of ARCore, mobiles must meet a series of requirements in the form of hardware with a decent camera, a powerful enough processor, and sensors like accelerometers and gyroscope. All mobiles that want to use ARCore must pass a Google certification to be compatible.

Then it’s up to the developers take advantage of what ARCore offers to implement it in applications and games. And we have examples in Pokémon Go titles, The Witcher and even in the animal figures that come to our living room.

Via | PhoneArena