He announced it a few months ago, but there is already an official date: Deliveroo leaves Spain on November 29.

Home delivery companies have boomed during the pandemic, but that has not been enough to save Deliveroo, one of the pioneers, who closes this month.

The British company, which was launched in 2015, is a victim of its own mistakes, of the new Law Rider, and the increasing competition, with companies such as Glovo, JustEat or Uber Eats, which have been gaining market share.

Our colleague Lucas García explains in Business Insider the causes of the closure of Deliveroo in Spain. A cluster of circumstances that 3,800 workers are left on the street, the vast majority riders (dealers).

Workers will receive 45 days of salary for each year worked, with a minimum amount of 1,000 euros, if they do not reach that figure.

The problems started with the law Rider approved in Spain, which clearly differentiates between the riders self-employed and those who require a contract.

This uncovered a problem of false self-employed in the company, who were listed on such but were actually working full-time with the company.

If to this we add the aforementioned new competition, the high operating costs of the company outside the United Kingdom, and that our country only represents between 3 and 5% of its business, it is easy to understand why Deliveroo has decided to leave.

As internal sources have explained to Business Insider, other factors, such as the loss of exclusivity with McDonald’s for the benefit of Glovo, they have also weighed heavily in this decision.

Deliveroo today issued a farewell statement, where he explains that: “The company is proud to have had some of the best restaurants in Spain and to have collaborated with thousands of riders who have worked hard to bring millions of delicious meals to Spaniards since 2015, even being a lifeline for many of them during the pandemic“.

Thus ends the journey in Spain of one of the pioneering home delivery companies, which will force a readjustment of the market, to cover its services.