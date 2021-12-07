The first details and information regarding Halo Infinite are already appearing, facing the imminent launch that is only a few hours away. As part of these details that have come out, it turns out that they have been able to see that the physical version of Halo Infinite would not include the full game, having to install at the time of inserting the disc a series of updates and complementary content to the title.

Through your Twitter account, John linneman From Digital Foundry, you have noticed that the kit does not come complete at the time of installation. It details that when the disk is inserted offline, a warning message appears. “Incomplete installation”, having to connect to the internet to download the necessary updates and being able to play Halo Infinite.

Yeah, from what I’ve seen, if you install it while offline, it says it’s incomplete. If you go online and let it try to start, it’ll tell you to wait until December 8th. – John Linneman (@ dark1x) December 6, 2021

As we can see in the tweet, a user has asked if indeed the full version of the game is on the disc, to which Linneman has answered the following (translated): “Yes, from what I’ve seen, if you install it offline, it says it’s incomplete. If you go online and let it start, it will tell you to wait until December 8. “ A strange move by Microsoft, as it does not include the full game in its physical version as always.

While this information will not make it difficult for most users to install Halo Infinite at all, it will for those who are offline or can only install the game this way. It remains to be seen if Xbox responds to these comments that have been made on social networks, but it is a fact that It would be the first time in the series that the game cannot be had as a “standalone copy.”

