The physical version of GTA: the Trilogy is delayed

There’s no denying it Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition it did not have the expected release. Due to multiple glitches and bugs, audiences just weren’t happy with these remasters. In this way, Rockstar has been given the task of offering multiple updates. Now, It was revealed earlier today that the physical versions of this title have been delayed.

Through an official tweet, Rockstar confirmed that on December 7, the physical versions of GTA: The Trilogy. Instead, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users will have to wait until December 17 to get their copy. On the other hand, those who thought to have this cartridge collection on Switch, will have to wait until “early 2022”, without a clear date for now.

The release dates for the physical versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition have changed. Xbox Series X / Xbox One and PS4 will now release on December 17. The Nintendo Switch version is coming in early 2022. Check your local retailer for availability. pic.twitter.com/6avP8yp6la – Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 30, 2021

Rockstar did not reveal the reason behind this seemingly last-minute change. Nevertheless, it is not difficult to assume that this is mainly due to the current state of the collection. Along with this, we must not forget that the code of GTA: The Trilogy it still has references to the hot coffee mode and to several songs that were removed for licensing reasons.

In related topics, a new patch for GTA: The Trilogy is available now, and fixes more than 100 bugs. Similarly, a photorealistic mod of GTA V it has caused problems on various graphics cards.

Editor’s Note:

This is quite a strange decision. GTA: The Trilogy It’s out now, and delaying the release for PS4 and Xbox One for just a few days won’t fix much. However, it is the users of the Nintendo Switch who suffer the most, since you still need to download part of the game, even with the cartridge in the console.

Via: Rockstar