The work within any hospital is too complex because there are always activities to be done. In reality there is no free time and therefore the levels of stress and anxiety are too high. But you also need a strong resilience to control the mood and avoid a tragedy that can bring you down. Although it is not something that is desired, it is necessary to be prepared to face the death of the people who are being cared for. But have you ever wondered what phrases patients say the most before they die?

It is a reality that what all doctors and nurses want is to achieve a cure for all people. For that they study for years and are constantly updating their knowledge. The more prepared they are, the more tools they will have to offer to others. But in the end it must be remembered that they are human and not gods. Therefore there are situations that are beyond your control.

Witnessing a death is not easy but it is something that absolutely everyone must face during their professional career. In this regard, the nurse Julie McFadden, originally from the United States, made a video that has been viralized on the internet. Based on his experience in the Intensive Care Unit, he related the phrases that patients say the most before dying.

With absolute respect for the confidentiality of the people he has attended, he does not mention names or the hospitals in which the incidents occurred. He only limits himself to saying what he has observed with many of the people who already have a delicate state of health.

What most people mention before they pass away

In the first instance, he affirms that the greatest desire of those who are internal is to be surrounded by a relative. When he arrives at the hospital and the patient himself knows that he is in his final moments, they frequently repeat the phrase “I love you” as a synonym for farewell.

It is also common that many times they regret something they did or said during their life. So they use their last moments to offer an apology or relate something they did and of which they are not proud.

The nurse also adds that many times, when people have been in bed for several days, they start with hallucinations. For this reason, they affirm that they saw a deceased being or that one of their pets came to see him.

In addition, he also invited his colleagues to discuss the issue of death with patients. Although many refuse, in reality it is an aspect that we are all going to face and it is best to provide adequate information to hospitalized people.

Finally, if you are interested in seeing the video with the phrases that patients say the most before dying, we will share it with you below.