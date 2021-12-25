12/25/2021 Act. At 11:11 CET

J. Morales

It is, without a doubt, one of the great authorized voices in this global pandemic that we are suffering caused by covid-19. The most prestigious German virologist, Christian drosten, has launched a more than interesting reflection on the emergence of omicron, how to stop it and what it can cause in unvaccinated people. Some words that these days we will hear, for sure, at Christmas meals.

“Anyone who can, has to get a booster dose now. All unvaccinated people have to sit down and think very carefully if they really want to continue like this, in view of this new danger.“, he recently assured Drosten.

Drosten considers that omicron can be more serious than any of the mutations that we already know to date, although there is still not enough data to affirm this categorically. What this German eminence is clear about is its transmission speed. “It is significantly faster than we were used to with the delta variant”, have been his statements referring to its ease of transmission.