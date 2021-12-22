Today the exhibition ‘Stanley Kubrick. The Exhibition ‘in which we can get to know in depth the figure of the great director and also discover the photographic facet of one of the best film directors in history. He was aware that the image was essential to get closer to the viewer.





One of the most anticipated exhibitions of the season has finally arrived in Madrid: ‘Stanley Kubrick. The Exhibition ‘. ‘2001. A Space Odyssey ‘,’ The Shining ‘,’ A Clockwork Orange ‘,’ Barry Lyndon ‘… in all his films the photography is impressive. And although this exhibition that has already traveled half the world tells and teaches everything related to one of the illustrious neighbors of the Bronx, photography is clearly one of its pillars.



“2001: A Space Odyssey”, directed by Stanley Kubrick (1965–68; GB / US). Stanley Kubrick on set during filming. © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc

There are more than 600 objects that will delight all of us who love cinema with capital letters. This exhibition shows the rigorous documentation work that Stanley Kubrick went through before starting to shoot a movie. And it teaches us that the gaze of a photographer is essential to become a great film director.

The life of Stanley Kubrick

All his life, all his experiences, are dumped in his movies. From the ones he did with the backing of the studios to his latest most personal films. There are the mental order that chess gave him and the way of looking at his love of photography, which was his first job.

At the exhibition we can see his first works in the prestigious magazine Look, in which he begins to collaborate at the age of 17. He will be on staff until 1951. So for more than four years he has hardened his gaze to unsuspected limits. We have a great filmmaker, but we lost a great photographer.

His professional life led to the world of the documentary dedicated to the world of boxing. Y the ascent was unstoppable. It is the time of his film noir that culminates with ‘Perfect Robbery’ (1956). Soon the great opportunity arrives with ‘Paths of Glory’ (1957) a film of marked antiwar character that will take him to ‘Spartacus’ (1960).



Photograph by Viktor Kolev

‘Kubrick created more than just movies. It gave us complete environmental experiences that became more intense the more you watched them. ‘ Steven spielberg

And soon will come his independence from the big studios and the possibility of filming while keeping full control. A freedom that he could enjoy until he died in 1999, 6 days after presenting his production company ‘Eyes wide shut’ (1999).

Photography in Stanley Kubrick’s films

And in all his movies though had great cinematographers, he always controlled every last ray of light. It is exciting to see, in one of the many videos that accompany us during the exhibition, how he decides the perfect exposure in one of the scenes in ‘The Metal Jacket’.

We the photographers we must be aware in all rooms. From the video that opens our eyes to the end, where we can even imagine ourselves in the middle of the orgy of his latest film.

But at the beginning, as soon as we entered, we found many of the lenses that he used in his films. And like a hidden treasure, we see the Zeiss that he adapted to shoot the scenes by candlelight and the moon with the help of John Alcott. And your Speed ​​Graphic camera, and your favorite handheld camera …

Wherever we look, we will see photography. In the first room we find a selection of his photographs from ‘Look’; or if we go to the space of ‘Red telephone? We fly to Moscow ‘(1964) we will see Weegee’s work. He was one of the best press photographers, whom Kubrick admired so much that he ended up hiring for the film’s still photo.

If we go through ‘Barry Lyndon’ (1975) we will immerse ourselves in candlelight and in one of the greatest works of cinematography in the history of cinema … To shoot it, he wondered what the light of the 18th century would be like … And it was unlike anything we had seen before …



Photograph by Viktor Kolev

If we go up to the next room, we will enter the worlds of his latest films. And in ‘The Shining’ (1980) we will see the outfits of the twin girls inspired by one of the photographs of her friend Diane Arbus; or the final photo of the Overlook hotel, one of the most intriguing photomontages ever.

The inordinate passion of the exhibition’s curator, Isabel Sánchez, plus the work of the architects and all the staff who have helped to set it up, take us into the universe of a director who knew better than anyone that knowing how to look is one of the best ways of telling stories.