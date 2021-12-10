“Today we have to say goodbye to a woman who undoubtedly made history on television and film in Mexico. With her joy and love, she filled any place where she was and spread to all of us who were fortunate enough to know and work with her and that is how I will remember her. To his family I express my deepest condolences. There is no way not to feel deep sadness. QDEP my adored Carmen Salinas “, along with those words, Eugenio Derbez shared an unpublished photograph of the last movie he filmed with the actress.

The actor published a heartfelt message after the death of Carmelita at 82 years of age.

“The photo I share with you is from this year, I had the joy and honor of working with her on what would be her last film: The Valet“Added the actor in the photograph he posted on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

“She played the role of my mother and I can assure you that it is one of her best jobs,” he concluded.

Carmen Salinas died on December 9 in a hospital in the Roma neighborhood, CDMX, after spending almost a full month in a coma due to a brain hemorrhage.

The family communicated the unfortunate news on the actress’s social networks and hundreds of thousands of people reacted to the event, including many from the world of cinema, TV and entertainment.

In The Valet, which has yet to be released, Salinas plays a gray-haired lady who plays the mother of Derbez’s character.

The publication on Instagram, in just a few hours after it was published, surpassed 500,000 Likes and 3,000 comments, a record for Derbez’s posts.

It must be remembered that the moment Derbez learned of Carmen Salinas’ health complications, he offered his unconditional support to the family.

Alessandra Rosaldo, Derbez’s wife, also gave her condolences to the actress’s family. On his Instagram account, he wrote a heartfelt message. In the publication, the singer of Sentidos Opuestos shared photos in which Carmelita is seen on the day of her marriage to Derbez.

The rights to The Valet were acquired by Disney for international distribution through Hulu for the US In the rest of the world, it will become a Disney + Star Original, so it will premiere on the different Star + platforms.

The plot revolves around a famous actress named Olivia who hires Derbez, a parking valet, to pose as her lover with the idea of ​​hiding her relationship with her true lover, a married man.

The story is based on the French film “La Doublure” (Francis Veber, 2006).