Zac Efron’s fans assure that the actor’s heart already has an owner! We tell you everything about it …

The romantic history of Zac efron It includes names like Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Daddario, Michelle Rodriguez, Halston Sage, and most recently, Vanessa Valladares. The actor ended his romance with the model just a few months ago, apparently due to his busy schedule.

After ensuring that he was single, the protagonist of High School Musical has been linked again with a new celebrity, who they assure could be his new girlfriend.

The photo for which Zac is believed to have a new girlfriend

It all started with a photograph that began to circulate on social networks, in which the actor appears posing very cozy next to Amanza Smith, from Selling Sunset. Netizens immediately began to speculate that Smith and Efron might be starting an affair.

The photo originated from Tarek El Moussa’s Instagram profile, featuring his wife, Heather Rae Young, UFC host Bruce Buffer, Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald, and Amanza and Zac standing side by side.

However, multiple sources have already denied these rumors and revealed to TMZ that Amanza is apparently dating “a professional soccer player from abroad” and is very much in love with him. The media added that Zac appears in the photo because he was at the same dinner as all of them.

Everything seems to indicate that Zac is still single!

