In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you find facial or body hair unsightly, this professional Philips laser epilator removes it without leaving a trace.

Forget waxing, razors, and other waxing techniques. The laser technology is the most advanced thing to get rid of once and for all the body hair.

Get the Philips Lumea permanent laser epilator with a discount of 160 euros. Its price drops to only 199.99 euros, sold and shipped free by Amazon.

This professional power epilator promises get rid of 85% of hair in just three sessions.

Philips Lumea permanent laser epilator

Philips enlisted the help of dermatologists to develop an IPL technology that uses pulses of laser light to remove hair, without affecting the skin.

The method to prevent hair from growing back is safe, even for the most sensitive areas.

These are very short sessions that only require 8 minutes for one leg, 1 minute for armpit, and 1 minute for bikini line. Each of these body parts has a different head.



Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

Includes different accessories for the body, face, and a pencil trimmer for the eyebrows.

It is important to note that due to the use of laser light, Philips Lumea is NOT effective when used on red, light blonde and white or gray hair. This product is also not suitable for dark skin.

Thanks to its 5 intensity settings to adapt to different skin tones.

One and a half million women around the world use this epilator for professional results to remove facial and body hair.

You can buy now the Philips Lumea permanent laser epilator with a discount of 160 euros. Its price drops to only 199.99 euros, sold and shipped free by Amazon.