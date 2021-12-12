The Peugeot Rifter range incorporates new diesel versions with automatic transmission

The Peugeot Rifter is premiere. The range incorporates new and very interesting diesel versions that are characterized by having an automatic gearbox. In this way, Peugeot seeks to boost sales of its successful model, one of the most popular vans in the Spanish market.
Peugeot It can boast of having in its portfolio one of the best-selling vans in Spain and the rest of Europe. The Peugeot Rifter
it is a true commercial success. However, the French manufacturer is determined to continue boosting its registrations. And for this, it has chosen to enrich the offer by introducing new and interesting versions.
These new versions are intended for drivers who seek performance, comfort and who do many kilometers a year. The most powerful diesel mechanics that we can find in the Rifter range is available with an automatic transmission.
The equipment of the Peugeot Rifter diesel with automatic transmission
The new versions that have been introduced feature two trim levels. It’s about the endings Allure Pack Y GT. Some finishes that are offered for both body sizes (Standard and Long). We list below the most outstanding standard equipment:
Allure Pack
- 16-inch light-alloy wheels
- Halogen headlights
- LED lights for daytime running
- Fog lights
- Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)
- Lane Departure Warning
- Hill start assistant
- Automatic turn on of lights and rain sensor
- Rear parking sensors
- Front center armrest
- Driver’s seat with lumbar and manual height adjustment
- Fabric upholstery
- Rear seats with folding backrest
- Bluetooth
- Front USB and AUX connections
- Rear USB connection
- Digital radio receiver
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Cruise control and speed limiter
- Power windows
- Air conditioning
- Interior rear view mirror with auto-dimming function
- Heated and electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors
- Height and depth adjustable leather-covered multifunction steering wheel
- Central locking with remote control
GT (adds)
- 17-inch light-alloy wheels
- Folding and removable rear seats
- Front parking sensors
- Telematic assistance
- 8-inch touchscreen navigation system
- Automatic climate control with two zones
- Smart key
The 130 hp diesel engine of the Peugeot Rifter
Peugeot only offers two diesel engines in the Rifter range. The most decaffeinated option develops 100 CV, while the performance alternative reaches 130 CV. The new features exclusively affect the most powerful diesel block. Under the hood is a 1.5-liter BlueHDi engine that develops 130 hp and 300 Nm of maximum torque. A block that can now be paired to a EAT6 automatic gearbox six-speed and a front-wheel drive system.
Peugeot Rifter BlueHDi EAT6 prices in Spain
Prices valid from December / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions
This engine, which has four cylinders, can also be paired with a six-speed manual transmission. It bears the environmental distinctive C of the DGT (General Directorate of Traffic) since it does not have any type of electrification.