The Peugeot Rifter range incorporates new diesel versions with automatic transmission

The Peugeot Rifter is premiere. The range incorporates new and very interesting diesel versions that are characterized by having an automatic gearbox. In this way, Peugeot seeks to boost sales of its successful model, one of the most popular vans in the Spanish market.

Peugeot It can boast of having in its portfolio one of the best-selling vans in Spain and the rest of Europe. The Peugeot Rifter

it is a true commercial success. However, the French manufacturer is determined to continue boosting its registrations. And for this, it has chosen to enrich the offer by introducing new and interesting versions.

These new versions are intended for drivers who seek performance, comfort and who do many kilometers a year. The most powerful diesel mechanics that we can find in the Rifter range is available with an automatic transmission.

Peugeot enriches the Rifter range with new versions of automatic transmission and diesel engine

The equipment of the Peugeot Rifter diesel with automatic transmission



The new versions that have been introduced feature two trim levels. It’s about the endings Allure Pack Y GT. Some finishes that are offered for both body sizes (Standard and Long). We list below the most outstanding standard equipment:

Allure Pack

16-inch light-alloy wheels

Halogen headlights

LED lights for daytime running

Fog lights

Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)

Lane Departure Warning

Hill start assistant

Automatic turn on of lights and rain sensor

Rear parking sensors

Front center armrest

Driver’s seat with lumbar and manual height adjustment

Fabric upholstery

Rear seats with folding backrest

Bluetooth

Front USB and AUX connections

Rear USB connection

Digital radio receiver

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Cruise control and speed limiter

Power windows

Air conditioning

Interior rear view mirror with auto-dimming function

Heated and electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors

Height and depth adjustable leather-covered multifunction steering wheel

Central locking with remote control

GT (adds)

17-inch light-alloy wheels

Folding and removable rear seats

Front parking sensors

Telematic assistance

8-inch touchscreen navigation system

Automatic climate control with two zones

Smart key

The 130 hp diesel engine of the Peugeot Rifter



Peugeot only offers two diesel engines in the Rifter range. The most decaffeinated option develops 100 CV, while the performance alternative reaches 130 CV. The new features exclusively affect the most powerful diesel block. Under the hood is a 1.5-liter BlueHDi engine that develops 130 hp and 300 Nm of maximum torque. A block that can now be paired to a EAT6 automatic gearbox six-speed and a front-wheel drive system.

Peugeot Rifter BlueHDi EAT6 prices in Spain

Version Allure Pack GT 1.5 BlueHDi 130 CV EAT6 Standard € 32,924 € 33,911 1.5 BlueHDi 130 CV EAT6 Long € 34,854 € 35,842 1.5 BlueHDi 130 CV EAT6 Long 7p € 35,426 –

Prices valid from December / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

This engine, which has four cylinders, can also be paired with a six-speed manual transmission. It bears the environmental distinctive C of the DGT (General Directorate of Traffic) since it does not have any type of electrification.