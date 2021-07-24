A, although it will not be in principle in 2023 since the original effort of its LMH project is destined to the WEC., with similar deadlines, even if the French brand will already be present at the Endurance World Cup in 2022 with its Peugeot 9X8. But nevertheless,when complying with the requirements imposed by IMSA to accept hypercar prototypes as direct competition of its LMDh prototypes. But nevertheless,

IMSA has established the requirement of having a production of at least 2,500 vehicles per year within the American market to be able to compete in the queen class of the contest with a hypercar prototype. A condition that Peugeot does not meet, but other brands of the French firm’s parent company, the Stellantis Group, do. Created from the merger of the PSA Group and FIAT-Chrysler, this automotive giant has under its umbrella brands such as Dodge, with a wide presence in the American market. Thus, One way to compete at IMSA is to use the technology of the Peugeot 9X8 with the bodywork and logo of one of the group’s brands.

The revolutionary Peugeot 9X8 as a key to conquer Le Mans again Read news

Own Jean-Marc Finot, Head of Competition for the Stellantis Group, has shown this: «If we run in America it has to be with a brand that is sold in America. There are several European brands that sell there, as well as local manufacturers. We have different possibilities. It would be as easy as maintaining the technical platform and backbone of the vehicle with another bodywork. We barely received the LMH and LMDh prototype convergence requirements a week ago, so we are focused on our current schedule. Nevertheless, it would be relevant for us to maintain an LMH in America because the car is already designed by Peugeot and the amortized cost ”.