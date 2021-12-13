Peugeot Sport continues to take steps forward in its LMH project with a view to competing in the premier class of the WEC in 2022. With increasingly tight deadlines, the French manufacturer has met one of its most immediate objectives, to build the first unit of the prototype that it will use for this purpose. In fact, The Peugeot 9X8 has completed its first shakedown as the start of the track test. However, this first test to verify the correct functioning of all the components of the prototype has left an unexpected surprise, since the Peugeot 9X8 has mounted some type of spoiler or side fin on its rear that he did not wear during the different teasers that served to present the model and that the brand has decided to ‘cover’ with photographic editing.

Peugeot put out its chest during the presentation of the 9X8 by ensuring that it had managed to develop a new aerodynamic concept in which the rear wing could be removed. However, the shakedown of the Peugeot 9X8 LMH shows that the French firm is still not 100% convinced to use this aerodynamics and the prototype has mounted some kind of rear wing. Although Peugeot has wanted to resort to the use of photographic retouching to cover the entire rear of its prototype in the only photo that has been published of this shakedown, After the ‘poster’ that they have placed on the car, it can be seen that there is a rear wing or, at least, some type of bulletin on the two sides of its rear, perhaps to compare the data previously obtained in the simulator.

Beyond this detail, the information that has transcended the shakedown of the Peugeot 9X8 LMH has been minimal. It is speculated that this first test could have been carried out on the French brand’s test track, but also that it could have taken place on a small track in central Europe. The only reality is that the first contact of the Peugeot Sport LMH prototype with the asphalt did not take place at MotorLand Aragón, scenario in which it was expected that this debut could be carried out. With everything, It is expected that the Peugeot 9X8 can visit the Aragonese track in the near future within its final phase of development for the 2022 season.