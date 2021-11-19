Those of the León brand are celebrating. The Peugeot 3008 has just set a new production record, with no less than a million units under its belt. Be careful, a real success because such a figure is not the two generations of the model, but exclusively the SUV launched on the market five years ago.

Peugeot made its debut in the compact SUV segment with the second generation of the 3008. As much as some insist on calling the first generation SUV, the French model was more of a crossover than the format that currently dominates the market. The first-timer failed to captivate customers, but the second one has, and in style. The brand of the Lion knew how to correctly interpret a recipe that can be said to be a true commercial success.

Because he just broke a true production record. With just over five years since its launch, it has reached the figure of one million units. Six zeros that are more typical of two generations than just one, but the results are what they are. Known internally as «P84», the radical change suffered by the 3008 was presented in society taking advantage of the 2016 Paris Motor Show, starting production a few months later and delivering units in early January 2017.

The Peugeot 3008 is one of the best-selling models in Europe

Manufactured at the French plant in Mulhouse, Peugeot exceeded all its forecasts in the period between October 2016 and March 2017, as the León firm received no less than 100,000 orders only in Europe. A barrage of which Peugeot discovered that more than half of this figure corresponded to new customers for the brand. And it is that the modern design of the exterior and the interior, captivated the clients. In September 2020, the French SUV underwent a more in-depth facelift than usual to embody the brand’s new design philosophy.

A more modern, sophisticated and sporty style that is combined with the most advanced technology. Peugeot has not given up on offering interesting driver assistance equipment, as well as an unprecedented driving position with the ‘i-Cockpit’ digital instrument cluster and new 10-inch touchscreen HD for infotainment and multimedia system.

Car of the Year 2017 in Europe, is one of the market references for having a complete range of mechanical versions, with combustion -gasoline and diesel- and plug-in hybrids with front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive exceeding 300 hp power. In Europe, it is the second best-selling SUV in its category, with 80% of the sales of automatic versions and more than 38% of the units manufactured of the high finishes of the range.