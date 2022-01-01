In the year, the currency traded in a range of between 19.6 and 21.8 units per dollar. In the first case, it is the best level since March 2020, before the pandemic broke out. In the second it is the worst level since October 2020.

November was the worst month for the currency. The peso experienced one of its worst moments at the end of that month, after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador withdrew Arturo Herrera, former Secretary of the Treasury, as a nominee to lead Banxico, and nominated Victoria Rodriguez, Undersecretary of Expenditures. At the time, Gabriela Siller, Director of Economic and Financial Analysis at Banco Base, explained that the 2% decline suffered by the currency that day was due to the fact that “due to the profile of Victoria Rodríguez, the markets reacted nervously, as there are doubts about the future of the autonomy of the Central Bank ”.

Another of the dark moments for the currency, also in November, was lived after the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus: omicron, which rekindled market fears about a new wave of infections.

According to an analysis by Banco Base, towards the end of the year, there was a positioning in favor of the dollar, according to data from the Chicago futures market, as of November 30, the net positioning is 59,747 contracts against the peso, each of 500,000 pesos. “It is important to note that the futures market is only a reflection of adjustments that are occurring in the entire exchange market, waiting for the Federal Reserve to eliminate the bond purchase program more quickly and raise its interest rate to mid-2022 “, indicated the institution.

The peso is one of the most widely traded emerging currencies worldwide. The currency is more vulnerable to speculation and tends to react more to international events, especially those related to the United States.

“The performance of the peso exhibited moderate fluctuations between January and October, however, in recent weeks it has been pressured by the lower international appetite for risk instruments given the imminent beginning of the normalization of the Fed’s monetary policy and other events that have generated volatility like the new variant of COVID-19, “said HR Rating analysts, who expect that by 2022, the currency will trade at 21.6 per dollar.