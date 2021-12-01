Last week was one of the worst for the peso since April last year due, on the one hand, to the nervousness of the market over the discovery of the new variant of the coronavirus, Ómicron.

It is still unknown how dangerous this strain is compared to the rest and it is not immediately known how much it is resistant to vaccines.However, some laboratories have already spoken about it, such as the executive director Moderna, who stated that it is unlikely COVID-19 vaccines are as effective against omicron as they have been against previous variants, giving financial markets new cause for concern about the trajectory of the pandemic.

“It will likely take a couple of weeks before the global scientific community can make a final judgment on the severity of the variant,” said Jeffrey Halley, market analyst at OANDA. “This means that the month of December will likely be hectic and driven by omicron headlines, and this week’s weight data schedule will be irrelevant,” he added.

Before the arrival of omicron, on Friday of last week, one of the main reasons that affected the peso was the change in the nomination of Andrés Manuel López Obrador to lead Banxico, who withdrew Arturo Herrera, former Secretary of the Treasury, and nominated to Victoria Rodriguez, Undersecretary of Expenditures.

“The announcement came as a surprise to the market and generates uncertainty about the central bank’s monetary policy expectations. In the short term, it will be key to know your position on inflationary pressures and if you consider that they are temporary or not, since your vote in the Governing Board will depend on this, if confirmed, ”said Gabriela Siller, director of Economic Analysis and Financier of Banco Base.

In the month, another of the main reasons for currency movements was how investors perceived the different speeds at which global central banks would end the stimulus of the pandemic era and raise interest rates while seeking to combat the rise in inflation without stifling growth.

This Friday, Jerome Powell, president of the Federal Reserve of the United States, said that the risks of higher inflation have increased and that it is a good time to withdraw the reference of “transitory”, and that the central bank will probably discuss a reduction of purchase of assets faster at your next meeting.

With information from Reuters.