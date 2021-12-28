the Peruvian foodtech that arrives in Mexico with its digital restaurants

Rents, a hefty payroll, and high fixed costs have always been a latent threat to restaurant profitability. But the pandemic brought certain changes to the industry. The food delivery grew by 350% in Peru during 2020 -according to Euromonitor International- and the expansion of premises to operate hidden kitchens They have marked the outline of where to undertake in the field.

With this wind in its favor, and a special focus on the technological component, it was born Megabite earlier this year. This Peruvian foodtech operates digital restaurants in which various brands operate from a hidden kitchen, and are located in cities with high population density and a strong presence of delivery apps.

Lima was the first and, since last week, Mexico City is the second metropolis in which Megabite operates with just eight months of operation.

“Mexico City is definitely our most important and most attractive market. We know that it is a very dense city with a lot of consumption, but there is also a lot of competition. Unlike the Peruvian market for delivery apps, there they have three players that almost divide the market, “he tells Forbes Pedro Neira, a serial entrepreneur (founded Adondevivir.com and Mi Media Manzana) who is CEO and founder of Megabite.

“We believe that we have a gastronomic proposal that can compete in any city in the world. That is the reason why we have decided to expand so quickly, ”he adds.

The other two co-founders of the Peruvian foodtech are Diego Herrera and Diego de la Puente. They are also founders of MCK Hospitality, a company that owns premium Peruvian restaurants, such as Osaka, KO Asian Kitchen and Dondoh, which have a presence in several cities in Latin America and the US. East know how was key to the creation of digital brands in popular categories and designed from scratch for delivery.

With all this, Neira says. the reduction of costs in infrastructure, personnel and fixed expenses allows them to offer “super high quality” products at a price between 30% and 40% less than that offered by the premium market.

At the end of the year they have launched eight brands, which include proposals from hamburgers for meat eaters and vegetarians (Sisters), pizzas with gluten-free cauliflower-based dough (Naked Pizza), pokes (Hula Gula), makis (Rock N Rolls), among others. All of them will arrive in Mexico “tropicalized” and gradually.

“For next year we do plan to launch at least a couple of brands specifically created with the Mexican market in mind (…) We are also probably going to bring them to Peru,” says the CEO of Megabite, a firm that already has 60 people in the team.

New round for takeoff in Mexico

Sales in the four hidden kitchens that Megabite operates in Lima – together with a production center – show a growth of 40% month by month, even with the sanitary restrictions that persist in Peru.

This advance allowed them, in August, to lift an oversubscribed investment round (above the goal set), in which they managed to raise funds from Carao Ventures, Brazil Venture Capital and Arpegio VC. In November, Megabite decided to open a postseed round.

“It started with very good traction and several initial confirmations. We have already secured participation from the US investment fund, SNR Ventures. It is a fund that has invested in 70 companies, of which eight are unicorns to date ”, says Neira. The CEO of foodtech points out that this investor represents 20% of the postseed round.

The postseed round will allow the startup to execute its growth in Mexico City, destination where they expect to open between 12 and 15 hidden kitchens in 2022.

Likewise, they will be able to launch eight more brands next year in different segments, without forgetting that part of the business model of virtual brands is based on not all of them necessarily working.

For now, Megabite would focus during 2022 on strengthening its operation in Mexico and, towards the end of that year, it would begin to evaluate its landing in a third city. “It would most likely be Miami or Sao Paulo“, Says the CEO of the firm.

“The idea is to have a fairly broad regional panorama because our model only works in very large and very dense cities. So, this works in areas like Santiago (Chile), Bogotá (Colombia), in Rio [de Janeiro] and Sao Paulo (Brazil) ”, he adds, giving a glimpse of what his expansion path would be in the following years.

On the way to a personalized experience

Data, 21st century gold, is also a key piece of Megabite’s business. In fact, his long-term vision, according to Neira, is be “the Spotify of food-delivery”.

“Receiving an order through the digital channel means accumulating an amount of data that helps us make operations more efficient to a level that no restaurant can reach. But it also helps us to accumulate a quantity of user data and give it a much better experience ”, explains Neira.

“Knowing your consumption pattern, the ingredients you like, the time and day you opened the application, you will receive a recommendation of a dish that has been created specifically for you”, projects the executive.

One step in that direction is launching its own app in January, with which they will begin to accumulate more precise data from their users. They will gradually add more functions, explains Neira.

The app, precisely, will allow you to send orders through third-party services (such as Urbaner or Chazki). In addition, from this application a multi-brand order would be made, since everything comes from a single kitchen. That is, one can order a hamburger, a poke and a pizza, exemplifies Neira, with a single shipping cost and a single delivery time.

