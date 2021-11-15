Lidl surprises us every so often with launches of lines or sportswear that we love. In this case, and facing winter and the snow season, the supermarket company has put on sale a perfect ski clothing line to go to our favorite ski resorts, but also for any unforeseen snow, like Filomena last year, that may await us this coming winter.

Winter jacket man





A perfect winter jacket at an irresistible price, to protect us on cold days or in the snow. It has a padded hood with adjustable drawstring to choose the width. The outer material is water repellent thanks to the BIONIC-FINISH® ECO treatment and, inside, it has breathable material. We found it by 24.99 euros 19.99 euros.





Men’s ski jacket





A windproof and waterproof jacket made with breathable materials and taped seams so that not even a little heat escapes. To further increase that feeling of not letting a drop of cold or air enter, it has adjustable cuffs with self-adhesive closure. They are priced at 29.99 euros.

Men’s thermal ski pants





It is possible that for a light snow day a pair of snow pants is enough, but if we are going to spend the day skiing or on very cold days when we need an inner layer, these thermal inner pants with Easy On technology and without seams gives us comfort and warmth. It has a price of 9.99 euros.

Men’s ski pants





Undoubtedly one of the star products of the Lidl ski line. Not only is it breathable, windproof, and waterproof, it features taped seams and RECCO reflectors for increased visibility on the ski slope. We found it for 39.99 euros.

Men’s ski gloves





These gloves have a BIONIC-FINISH® ECO treatment that allows them to be water repellent on the outside. In addition, the fact that they are made with a layered structure allows them to be windbreaks. They have reinforcement in the palm of the hand in a way that protects us from the sharp parts of our skis. They are priced at 7.99 euros.

Adult snowboard goggles





If there is something that cannot be missing in our ski equipment, it is snow goggles and Lidl also does not offer them. In this case, they have an inner lens with an anti-fog coating. In addition, they have ventilation openings to ensure good air circulation. They have 100% UV protection, optical class 1. In any case, keep in mind that the lenses are not photochromatic. We found them for 9.99 euros.

Camel snow boots man





These boots are perfect for our trekking sessions. They have a soft and warm fabric inner lining. In addition, its profiled sole offers a better grip, ensuring that we can walk without the risk of slipping. It has an integrated TEX membrane that gives it a windbreaker characteristic. We found them for 22.99 euros.

Lidl ski clothing for women

Women’s ski jacket





These jackets are perfect to be visible at all times as they have RECCO reflectors. It has a 10000mm coating which offers you great waterproofing. It is made of waterproof, but also breathable material that is intensified by its zippered ventilation opening and breathable mesh insert. We found it for 49.99 euros.

Women’s ski pants





To complete the look and add to that visibility we find these ski pants that also include RECCO reflectors. Like the jacket, it has a 10000mm coating for great waterproofing. It has an adjustable waist and high protector for the kidney area. It is a windbreaker and breathable pants. They are priced at 39.99 euros.

Women’s thermal undershirt





One of the star products of this line is this thermal shirt with “Easy Motion” technology that, in addition, no seams for added comfort and comfort. For this, it also has flexible channels that provide flexibility when necessary. They are made of breathable DryAct ™ material that absorbs moisture and expels it to the outside so that we are dry all the time. They are priced at 12.99 euros.

Women’s ski jacket





A waterproof windbreaker with taped seams to keep water out and keep you warm. It features a longer rear for added protection and a water-repellent outer material with BIONIC-FINISH® ECO treatment. We found it for 29.99 euros.

Women’s ski gloves





Gloves that not only they are waterproof and windproof, thanks to the fact that they incorporate an integrated membrane, but they have the most resistant fabric and reinforcement in the palm area to protect us from skis. They have a warm lining with 3M ™ Thinsulate ™ Insulation that offers excellent thermal insulation. We found them for 14.99 euros.

Women’s snow boots





The soft inner lining adds warmth, while the waterproof material keeps rain and moisture out and the integrated TEX membrane gives it windproof properties. Its profiled sole gives us excellent grip. We can get this for 22.99 euros.

