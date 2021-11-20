Investing in wardrobe items is a smart move, as we know that those pieces are not carried away by trends of the moment (perishable) and are within our reach year after year with the only aim to enhance our daily style. There is an urban legend that says that wardrobe pieces are boring, classic and without much what, but today we show you how wrong that statement is.

Straight cut jeans (those of a lifetime)

Jeans have been, are and will be the star trousers of a fresh, casual and comfortable style. With a straight leg and in blue, having a pair (or several) of this style is a success.





The black blazer never goes out of style

Whether with dresses, jeans, shorts … The blazer adapts to all situations and the color black promises us elegance.





A two-piece that makes us shine with very little

Despite the fact that the two-piece is living its best moment, the truth is that having a set in our wardrobe will solve many problems in the future. Whether it is to go to a wedding, for an office look or to combine each piece with other more informal designs, the pantsuit promises to make us shine at all times.





A classic shirt (in warm colors like white or sky blue)

Straight cut, wide and in classic colors such as white or sky blue: this garment is a basic in our wardrobe.





The feet can dress in a classic and modern key thanks to the loafers

When we think of wardrobe items, we cannot forget our feet: black loafers are always good to have on hand.





Long live the trench (beige)

The trench It has proven that it is a jacket that works for everything and Burberry has made it its star piece that is renewed every year.





It is not a story: the “LBD” are indispensable

When we talk about essential pieces in our day-to-day style, we cannot miss a little black dress, or what is the same, a short black dress.





An XXL sweatshirt

Confinement has made us realize the importance of having an XXL sweatshirt on hand.





The masculine cut coat always comes in handy

The masculine cut coat is always good to have on hand.





The white t-shirt is versatile and you will always save us

Whether to wear as an undershirt, to accompany us with a blazer jacket or to help us achieve the perfect look through basic pieces: the white shirt cannot be missing.





High-rise suit pants (in a basic color)

Choose high-waisted suit trousers and make them the star piece of your style year after year. Combine it with thick sweaters, cropped tops, blouses, bodies… always gives a good result.





The leather jacket will add a cool touch to your daily looks

If we analyze a perfect wardrobe, it cannot (ever) be without a leather jacket.





In summer, denim shorts are the favorites

Denim shorts are an essential in summer looks, that is why investing in a design of this caliber is a good option since its use will last for years.





Main photo | Instagram @bartabacmode

Photos | Instagram @chiaraferragni, @ninasandbech, @collagevintage, @dulceida, @abbeystockwell, @gabrielegz, @ mariamarya31, @jen_wonders, @bartabacmode, @jazy_g, @agostinasaracco