Despite the fact that in winter the weather is not suitable for outdoor sports, mountain biking is the ideal discipline. Enjoying the rivers, the mud and the meadows while you exercise is a unique sensation.

Mountain bike Moma bikes you can travel any terrain thanks to its wide wheels (26×4.00) that you can use throughout the year.





Mountain Bike Moma Bikes SHIMANO FAT 26 “Alu, 21V, Double Disc Brake. Gray size ML

This bike is lowered by Fnac for 379.99 euros (before 600 euros). It includes features such as 21 speeds, both front and rear disc brakes to gain efficiency in any weather and to adapt to each user, 2 sizes are available: 160-175 and 175-195cm.

It is made of aluminum and it has an oversize handlebar for outdoor practice with integrated steering. It is recommended to clean the bike after each use and especially if you live in saline climates or near the beach.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Images | Sprinter and Pixabay

