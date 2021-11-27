The Xiaomi Smart Pen is one of the best accessories you can buy for the Xiaomi Pad 5. For a limited time you can get it with a 20 euro discount on the occasion of the Black friday.

The Xiaomi Smart Pen for 80 euros for Black Friday

It is a complement designed for creatives, but it can also be ideal for those users who like to take notes or make plans.

In addition, the Xiaomi Smart Pen goes further and has two buttons that can be really useful to take photos or open applications remotely, but also to have a quick access to notes.

The tips are interchangeable. It has a very elegant design that makes it really comfortable have it in your hand and make all kinds of annotations or drawings.

The battery lasts a long time and as it recharges automatically when the tablet is magnetized, you don’t have to worry if it has a battery or not.

Although its official price is 99.99 euros, for a limited time you can buy it at Goboo, with shipping from Spain, for only 79.99 euros.