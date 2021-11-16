One of the most valuable aspects of the CIS is the continuity of your surveys. Researchers have been asking Spaniards the same questions for decades, in such a way that we can assess to what extent our opinion about some phenomena or our perception of things has changed. What includes ourselves. In its barometers, the CIS usually asks about our “subjective class identification”. That is, in what social ladder do we consider ourselves.

One getting higher and higher.

Decreasing. The evolution of the responses shows the social changes that the country has undergone in recent years and the new mentality that has come with them. The position of the “working class” is the best example: if in 2001 50% of those surveyed were assigned to the category, a sum of “skilled workers” and “unskilled workers”, in 2021 the percentage had plummeted to 16%. The working class, that old political subject, has disappeared from our collective imagination. It has been relativized in a very short period, barely twenty years.

Not all polls cover the same areas (the 2021 figures are centered on Madrid for the elections), but the pattern is consistent.

In 2001 50% considered themselves working class.

In 2011 46% considered themselves working class.

In 2021 only 16% consider themselves working class.

Why? There are many reasons. In its latest polls, the CIS changed the denomination “skilled / unskilled workers” to “working class / working class” or “lower class / poor”. Both have different discursive connotations. The concept “working class”, for example, is today not as descriptive as it is ideological, at least in the perception of a good part of the population. Belonging to the “lower / poor class” has obvious negative connotations from which many people, whether they are in it or not, wish to flee.

Another paradigm. This is something the parties know well. The most repeated mantra in recent years by Ciudadanos, but also by the PSOE or the PP, is the “working middle class.” The category works as catch-all but also as confirmation of the bias. In Spain, a country where the most common salary does not exceed € 19,000 but where most families own a flat, the idea of ​​”worker” and “middle class” is both descriptive and aspirational.

And therefore popular. In this paradigm shift, the label we would all like to consider ourselves, the “middle-middle class”, sneaks in. It is joined by 52% of those surveyed by the CIS in its latest surveys.

The changes. In this process there is a lot of story (how we want to see ourselves) but also of reality. The economy and job roles have changed. We have seen it on more than one occasion: the percentage of “blue collar” workers, historically associated with “working class” professions, such as factory operator, stevedore or miner, has decreased as a result of technological advances and reconversion . Spain is today a country where the services sector occupies 70% of economic production.

Blurred. And it is in the services where the concept “worker” is blurred. What is a rider, for instance? Cities have become spaces where unskilled workers compete for jobs with little “proletarian” tradition, but precarious. Many of them, young and educated employees, come from “middle class” families but have salaries and job roles low. Others once enjoyed “average” wages and comforts, although they lost them in the course of the long crisis. In that magma sprouts the “working middle class.”

The future. The word that best defines many urban workers today is “precariousness”, not “worker”. It is not only a question of social mobility having blurred and merging the once clearer boundaries of “middle class” and “working class”, but also of cultural dynamics. In a context of wage polarization, where the “middle” positions of yesteryear are disappearing and where there is an increasingly clear gap between “qualified positions” (well paid) and precarious positions, that 50% of Spaniards consider themselves “class mean “might seem like a paradox.

But is not. It is a declaration of intent and, who knows, a desperate measure to adhere to disappearing labels.

