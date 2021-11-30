The Pentagon logo

The United States is studying reinforcing its military deployment against China and Russia, while trying to maintain an effective deterrence against Iran and jihadist groups in the Middle East, a senior Pentagon official said on Monday.

“We are currently studying … initiatives with our allies and partners to reinforce our credible deterrence against Russia.”, This was explained this Monday by the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policies, Mara Karlin, at a press conference at the Pentagon, where she explained that President Joe Biden recently approved the findings and recommendations of that document, whose content is for the most part classified.

Karlin stressed that one of the main sections of the review is that the US will not remove 25,000 soldiers from Germany, from where former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) wanted to remove the bulk of the contingent.

“In fact, we are actually going to increase the troops in Germany, as the secretary (of Defense) announced in April in Berlin.”He indicated, referring to the sending of a “multitasking” force from the United States to the European country, which would add another 500 American soldiers to the current deployment, which is about 35,000.

Karlin stressed that the US is seeing “quite worrying behavior” by Russian President Vladimir Putin: “I don’t know if any of us can read his mind and know exactly what he plans, although the president (Biden) has been very clear about his desire for a stable and predictable relationship with Russia.”

In that sense, the Pentagon spokesman, John Kirby, specified a little more in the same press conference and said that the US follows “with great concern” the movements of Russian military units near the Ukrainian border.

The Pentagon has reviewed the US global position in the world, in collaboration with the National Security Council of the White House, the State Department, the US Agency for International Development and the Office of the Director of Intelligence. National.

Karlin stressed that the conclusion of this work occurs at “a turning point”, since the Pentagon is focusing more on China, the great competitor of the USA.

The official recalled that the Pentagon had already announced investments to modernize the US naval base on the island of Guam, in the western Pacific, and to reinforce its presence in Australia, where some 2,500 soldiers of the Marine Corps were deployed each year in rotation of several hundred for exercises.

“We are currently studying a series of initiatives with our allies and partners, and they will see them materialize in the course of the next two or three years”, previous.

In the Indo-Pacific area, where the US and China are strengthening their capabilities, Colin stressed that his country will increase logistics cooperation and will carry out “new rotational deployments of bombers and fighter planes” in Australia.

In parallel, Karlin added, “there will be a series of infrastructure improvements in Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and Australia, which will include logistics facilities and improvements in ammunition and fuel storage.”

In that sense, the television network CNN, which quoted a US defense official, reported on Monday that the US is going to build bases in Guam and Australia to be more prepared to counter Chinese power.

Regarding the Middle East, the review recommends that the US continue to support the fight against the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group, although Colin indicated that more analysis is needed when assessing the viability of a prolonged presence in this part of the world.

In Latin America, the Pentagon will not change its policy of “supporting the efforts of governments in the face of transnational challenges and alliances in the region.”, against national security objectives, which include the fight against drugs, humanitarian assistance and aid after natural disasters.

