Warner knows very well that The batman it can become a gold mine beyond the silver screen. The feature film starring Robert Pattinson will feature the presence of multiple characters whose story can be treated in an independent production, and that is precisely the objective of the producer. According to Variety, the Penguin, whose interpretation is carried out by an unrecognizable Colin farrell, will have its own series on HBO Max.

The aforementioned media affirms that Colin Farrell has already reached an agreement with the company to resume the role of the antagonist after his appearance in The batman. It is also known that the production will focus on telling how the Penguin became a criminal reference in Gotham City. We intuit, then, that its history takes place before the events of The batman, where apparently he is already enshrined as a villain.

The script of the series will be the responsibility of Lauren LeFranc. She already has previous experience with productions based on comic characters, as she was a screenwriter for Agents of SHIELD. Dylan Clark, Matt Reeves (director of The batman) and Colin Farrell himself will serve as executive producers, while Warner Bros. Television will lead production.

Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell was one of the great signings of The batman. His character was kept a secret until we could “see” him in action in the first trailer. We put it in quotes because few were able to identify it. His transformation to give life to the Penguin has been brutal.

It’s worth mentioning that Colin Farrell’s Penguin will not be the first character in The batman which will have a series on HBO Max. During April of this year it was announced that Jim Gordon to star Gotham PD, an exclusive production of the aforementioned streaming video platform. In fact, it will function as a prequel to The batman. Jeffrey Wright, who plays the commissioner in the feature film, apparently will do so in the series as well.

But before the Penguin and Gordon series we have a pending appointment with The batman the March 4, 2022. The expectations surrounding the film are quite high, especially since its trailers have been spectacular.