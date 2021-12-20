Besides football, one of the passions of Sergio Aguero is motorsport and ten years ago he began to experience the adrenaline of driving a race car closely when he did it on one of Road Tourism. He was received with great affection for the environment and was so hooked on the subject that in 2012 he got to associate with a team in the octogenarian category and the team was called JL Kun 16 Carrera, whose name has a football explanation. In addition, he left a phrase that may be premonitory after the announcement of his retirement from professional soccer practice.

It was in July 2010, after the elimination of the Argentine team in the World Cup in South Africa, when the former footballer arrived at the Roberto Mouras de La Plata Autodrome through the pilot Diego De Carlo, who continues to race today and has his team in TC and TC Pick Up, a division of trucks. De Carlo spoke with Infobae and he remembered how that possibility was given.

“Through a friend, I created a good relationship with Kun’s father, Leonel, who told me that Sergio was fascinated by cars and that he watched the races. So I started talking to him and he told me that ‘one day I wanted to try’ and he came. We arranged at one point that he was on vacation and showed up at the racetrack. We couldn’t believe it, ”says De Carlo.

Kun Aguero, his father Leonel and Diego De Carlo (Courtesy: Gabriel Santos)

“No special permit was made because when a guest of that magnitude comes, it serves the category a lot. In fact, many people came to witness the test because for us it was shocking, the guy was a soccer star worldwide and he was with us as if he were one more, “he added.

The Kun He lived it with great enthusiasm and after an explanation he got into Diego’s Chevrolet. “‘The madman ‘got on as if it were something of his whole life. Before I explained to him how the sequential box worked and he learned everything quite quickly. Something common that usually happens when you don’t know these cars is that your engine stops when you come out of the pits because you have to regulate it and it stopped three times. But we turned it on and it ended up coming out. “

To be a first time De Carlo recalls: “He was about ten seconds ahead of our time, but you cannot take it as a reference because it was the first time he got into a TC car. That happens to anyone, you cannot pretend that someone who has never raced in cars has a time close to professional drivers. He was still fast and the most remarkable thing is that he never got lost, he always kept it upright”.

Agüero putting on his fireproof mask to go out on the track

While the Chevy coupe made it back to the pits without a scratch, there were some “technical” problems: “The gearbox destroyed it, ha ha ha. That’s why he couldn’t turn much and he did two sets of four laps, more or less, ”reveals the Buenos Aires runner from Lomas de Zamora.

Agüero was fascinated by the experience and taking advantage of the fact that his father Leonel also likes motorsports, they decided to join De Carlo’s team with budget support and in 2012 the team was released JL Kun 16 Carrera. The number was for its traditional number on the shirts and “Carrera” so as not to use the word “Racing”, something common in the iron world, but Agüero did not want anything linked to the classic rival of Independiente, the club with which he made his debut in the First Division. They merged with the team of Christian ledesma, which at that time had the support of Jose Lingeri and hence the initials “JL”.

“The Kun it had a budget participation and a car was put together in conjunction with Ledesma. It was two Chevys, Christian’s and mine, and we had the engines of Johnny Laboritto and Ricardo Glielmmo”, Diego explains. Laboritto is one of the most successful engine builders in TC history and at that time Gliemmo was one of the most sought after chasists.

After turning a symbolic podium was made where Kun enjoyed it a lot

“We were with the team for a year, but due to his obligations Sergio couldn’t come for long. I spoke very little with him, but there was always a good vibe. I went to the house twice and he was a very charismatic and enterprising kid, a laughing shit, making jokes all the time. There was no way you could dislike him. We didn’t get good results during the season, but it was a great experience ”, he describes.

In that 2012 season De Carlo was more closely linked with the father of the Kun, Leonel Del Castillo and recalls a particular anecdote: “Once we lost the plane to go to a race in Neuquén and he started screaming, until he got tired and paid for a private plane, which was the one we traveled with”.

In 2013 the Agüeros left the De Carlo team, who still has good memories. “I haven’t talked to them in six years, but not for something in particular, there is no problem. He really liked motorsport and I have the best with him. If tomorrow he tells me ‘hey, Diego, I want to go for a walk, you’re invited’ “, he comments. Phone for Agüero.

Kun Agüero’s posting after the rehearsal in La Plata

That day of the test in La Plata, in a note with Carburing, the former striker acknowledged: “When I leave football I am going to dedicate myself here to being taught and you know how I put it”. He was even enthusiastic about the idea and warned: “We will see later, if one day, they can leave me. I like irons a lot and so there is no need to be afraid of anything”.

At that time simulators were already in fashion and all pilots began to use them to train before a race. It is also a good tool to get to know a circuit. Agüero, an electronics lover, said: “They told me it’s great, I’m going to try and see if I pass it on to Canapino (Agustín), ha ha.”

The Kun He remained linked to the irons to the point that last year, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, he ran a race of Formula 1 in simulators against professional pilots. It was in the Virtual Spanish Grand Prix where Red Bull Racing Esports (electronic division of the F1 team) invited him to Agüero. The Real Madrid goalkeeper also participated in that competition, Thibaut Courtois, who was the best of the footballers present and finished 12th. Sergio finished 14th, behind David Schumacher, son of Ralf and nephew of Michael Schumacher.

Running the virtual Spanish Grand Prix in 2020. He was invited by the Red Bull esport division

With his retirement from professional football, Agüero will have more time to devote himself to other activities. Maybe motorsports is a world that the former striker wants to fully discover and fully immerse himself in. That test in La Plata marked him and it would not be unreasonable to see him again in a race car.

It would not be the first case of a former soccer player who is dedicated to motor sport in Argentina. The family Pernia is the best example with Vicente Alberto (TC runner-up) and his children Leonel (Super TC 2000 and TN Class 3 champion) and Mariano (recent winner in TN Class 3). Bruno marioni, also a relative of them, came to run in an amateur category.

