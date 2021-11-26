In January Monster Hunter Rise will go cross-platform when it goes on sale for PC on Steam. To be clear about everything that this version will include, Capcom has published a statement on Steam in which it has indicated that the game will be released together with the update 3.6.1 that Nintendo Switch has received.

This means that within it we can find each and every one of the collaborations that have been carried out so far with other titles from Capcom and other companies. Thus, it will be possible to unlock armor based on Okami, Street Fighter, Mega Man 11, Ghost ‘n Goblins Resurrection and Sonic the Hedgehog.

To this are added the different monsters that have been joining the list over the months, such as Chameleos, Apex Diablos, Teostra or Apex Rathalos, among many others. Also, do not forget that at the time an update was published with a new ending which further expanded the main story.

Although all this will be included as standard from 12th of January, the day that Monster hunter rise Once the light appears on Steam, it will not be until the end of February when the content will be fully synchronized with the Nintendo Switch version. Of course, Capcom wanted to remember that both will not be compatible with cross-play functions and it will not be possible to exchange save files between them.