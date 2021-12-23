The co-founder and CEO of Telegram, Pavel Durov, has expressed his enthusiasm that the Telegram Open Network (TON) technology continues to develop after Telegram officially left the project last year.

“I am proud that the technology we create is alive and evolving. When it comes to scalability and speed, TON is still years ahead of everything else in the blockchain space.”Durov said in a Telegram post on Thursday.

He noted that the project changed its name from TON to Toncoin. Unlike original TON, the new project is independent of Telegram. “But I wish his team the same success. Along with the right go-to-market strategy, they have everything they need to build something epic,” he said.

Durov’s statements came amid preparations by Donate, a payments service verified by Telegram, to allow donations on Telegram using the cryptocurrency Toncoin.

TON announced a partnership with Donate on Thursday, saying that users will soon be able to make donations and pay for their subscriptions on Toncoin. At the same time, channel managers will be able to collect their income in cryptocurrency. The subscription service previously announced the news on Monday.

TON is a blockchain that was created by brothers Nikolai and Pavel Durov in 2017, but both and Telegram pulled out of the project in 2020 after a long battle with the United States Securities Commission. Specifically, the SEC won a case in which it accused Telegram of violating United States securities laws by conducting its initial offering of $ 1.7 billion coins in 2018.

Despite the fact that Telegram officially ended the project more than a year ago, the idea for TON has not been abandoned, with the original open source project giving rise to a number of separate spinoffs.

At the time of writing, the Russian TON community has nearly 160,000 subscribers on its official Telegram channel, while the global Toncoin community has about 50,000 followers.

Toncoin 30-day price chart. Source: CoinGecko

Amid the latest news, the price of Toncoin has seen remarkable growth, rising more than 23% in the last 24 hours and trading at $ 2.93 at the time of writing, according to data from CoinGecko. The token’s all-time high was $ 4.5 on November 12. The token is listed on some of the world’s leading crypto exchanges, such as OKEx, FTX, and EXMO.

