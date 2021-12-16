September 26, 2021. Tepalcatepec, Michoacán, Mexico. (Photo: Juan José Estrada / Cuartoscuro)

A United Cartels patrol made up of two armed youths in a vehicle with craft armor They guard one of the entrances to Tepalcatepec.

The Tepalcatepec Cartel, also known as the Grandfather Cartel, presents itself as a self-defense group, conforms to the United Cartels council along with the Viagras, Trojan Whites, remnants of the Knights Templar, as well as other cells that operate in the so-called region. of Tierra Caliente de Michoacán.

Those local factions have prevailed for decades in the state, migrating from one criminal group to another and fragmenting into regional associations as their leaders were captured or killed.

The invasion of the CJNG initially detonated a conflict with the Grandfather poster, who publicly declared war on them in mid-August 2019. That month, an armed confrontation that lasted several hours between the two groups forced the closure of businesses and schools, left 11 wounded and nine dead in the municipalities of Ixtlán and Tepalcatepec, west of Michoacán.

The drug war of Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) against United Cartels left in September of this year seven presumed hitmen beheaded in Tepalcatepec.

Although the state prosecutor’s office only registered the five men executed by the CJNG, members of the United Cartels previously bragged about two of their enemies of the four letters, through a video broadcast on social networks on September 15.

Some groups, such as those led by the Grandfather Farías, collaborated in the past with the CJNG, but breakdowns and alleged internal betrayals unleashed a wave of violence in municipalities such as Aguililla, Coalcomán, Buenavista and the current siege in Tepalcatepec.

As the hosts of Oseguera Cervantes, their enemies establish criminal boundaries. That happened in the possession of the Aguaje In the middle of last year, afterwards the struggle in Aguililla intensified, starting in December 2020 and, at the beginning of recent August, the same situation was observed in Coalcomán.

Cartels Unidos intends to resist the siege of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel and not lose the Plaza de Michoacán to continue with the drug dealing, drug manufacturing and extortion. While the forces of Mencho They want to expand their domain for transfer routes, as well as reception of cargoes on the coast of the state, including the Lázaro Cárdenas port.

