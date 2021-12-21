Almost two years have passed since the pandemic caused by Covid-19 changed all the systems we know, from the way we interact, our daily routine, to our consumption habits. Currently, we still do not know the magnitude of the crises that resulted from this fact, but what we do have clear are the lessons learned.

Undoubtedly, the financial sector was one of the most affected, however currently we have observed that the markets have shown sustained progress towards recovering from the falls they suffered due to the contingency in which we have lived during these months.

According to experts, during 2022 the national economy is expected to grow 3.3%, after an expansion of 5.9% in 2021, these results will be possible largely thanks to the fact that exports will continue to benefit from the economic recovery of the United States, parallel These improvements will be favored by the gradual improvement of the labor market and the increase in the proportion of the vaccinated population will translate into greater local economic dynamism.

The national progress of the vaccination process and the increase in consumption expenses for the December dates anticipate a last quarter of the year with a favorable performance in most of the indicators that have to do with the domestic market, showing that the negative effects due to the pandemic they have been lagging behind.

This gradual recovery is favorable for financial performance, especially for the country’s banking institutions, supporting the stability of the banking sector during the first months of 2022.

One issue to consider is the most vulnerable sectors such as unsecured consumer loans or small and medium-sized companies, and the risk that these represent for banks as they experience higher reserves and consequently lower profitability during 2021. Lesson to be taken taking into account the threat from Ómicron, which although it seems to be already under control, we cannot ignore potential new risks of a slowdown.

Another topic to follow during 2022 will be the behavior of inflation that will determine the actions of the Central Bank on the reference interest rates. Finally, we will continue to observe commercial banks generating valuable products that allow them to generate more income while maintaining a focus on controlling expenses and optimizing the use of capital.

The national economy, meanwhile, has partially recovered this year from the 8.3% drop in 2020, despite the fact that the nominal level of GDP in US dollars will remain below pre-crisis levels until 2022- 2023. We know that consumer confidence has improved, which supports credit growth if it continues. Business confidence and GDP growth are also critical to support credit growth.

It is a fact that the financial sector has been transformed in recent years by offering its clients new products, services, more regulatory requirements and different methods of attracting their clients. stakeholders. That said, the industry in the country will remain very active in the face of new opportunities that arise to meet new needs, and it will be only those that are resilient and adapt to changes and new trends, who will lead the sector in the long term.

Contact:

Gustavo Martínez Baca, Executive Director of Corporate Banking at Banco Sabadell *

The opinions expressed are solely the responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico.