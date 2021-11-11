We are seeing a considerable amount of patents on the Apple Car. Patents that, as part of a puzzle, are gradually shaping what the future Apple car could be. A puzzle of which now we have a much clearer picture thanks to the interactive 3D model they have created in Vanarama.

The car of the future is here

In the animation we can see a car with quite an amazing design. Leaving aside personal tastes, the truth is that such a vehicle would attract the attention of more than one while proposing solutions that are very logical, almost obvious, in the face of some of the challenges and difficulties of current vehicle design.





In the same animation we can consult the different patents that have led the team to represent the Apple Car exactly as they have. Patents such as the one that would allow Apple to make the entire upper half of the chassis almost entirely made of glass and that give the car an almost futuristic air.





And if the exterior is interesting, let’s imagine the interior. A 365 degree cab with just one steering wheel and a dashboard showing a giant screen. An interior that is a mix between a Space X ship and a car of the future that, on the other hand, surely many of us would like to drive now.





It seems that for now there is still time for us to see the Apple Car in a Keynote. It is true that Apple could present the car before starting its manufacture, perhaps several months before, so we cannot rule out that in one or two years we will be on the verge of a colossal One more thing.