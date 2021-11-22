This NASA solar probe has not only broken the speed record: it is also the one that will get closest to the Sun.

The science follow breaking records. Breaking down barriers that were recently unthinkable.

It is the greatest triumph of Humanity, because without science we would have already become extinct because of disease and war. And yet it is at the bottom of governments’ priorities.

The NASA Parker Solar Probe left Earth in 2018, and has already become the fastest human-created object in history.

It is the only spaceship whose name honors a person who is still alive. It is named in homage to Eugene parker, the 94-year-old scientist who discovered solar winds in the 1950s.

Today, in your tenth approach to the Sun, he has broken the speed record, sailing at 587,000 km / h.

Is or are 163 km per secondso i could walk the distance between Madrid and Barcelona in less than 3 seconds.

But it is a record that has an expiration date: in December 2024, it will reach 692,000 km / h.

The reason that it is going faster and faster, is that it is using the gravity of Venus What catapult, describing orbits around the planet to pick up more speed, and thus get closer to the Sun, without being attracted to it.

The Parker probe has as purpose explore the crown of the Sun, the layer of plasma that surrounds it. There are two great mysteries that he will try to solve.

On the one hand, we do not know why the external temperature of the Sun is about 5,500 degrees Celsius, and yet the temperature of the corona, which is in space, varies between 1 million and 3 million degrees.

Nor do we know why the charged particles that the Sun sends to Earth reach speeds of up to 2.9 million km / h, and yet these particles hardly move on the solar surface. What is it that launches them with such speed?

Although NASA claims that the Parker probe will touch the Sun, actually the closest it will get will be to 6.16 million Kilometers. But that’s almost kiss the Sun, taking into account that it is almost 150 million kilometers from Earth.

The Parker probe will support 500 times more solar radiation than on Earth, and temperatures of 1370 degrees Celsius. The instruments are protected by a layer of insulating carbonic material, 11 centimeters thick. The probe will circle the Sun 24 times.