The Paper House comes to an end, but we will have a spin off of one of his most beloved characters: Berlin. Read everything that is known Here!

The end of The Money Heist is getting closer, but we will have more content from the world of the series with a spin off focused on Berlin The announcement came at a special event in Netflix to commemorate the end of the series and one of the protagonists, Pedro Alonso, revealed that we would see more than Berlin in the future.

“It is a memorable moment because it is the end of one cycle and the beginning of another”, he commented Alonso after making the announcement. “Today I was talking to Jesus Colmenar and we were saying that now we had to go into the unknown, open ourselves to whatever happens without expectations. “

The first advance of the spin off came from the hand of the official account of twitter from The Money Heist. “This robbery comes to an end … but the story continues … Berlin 2023, only on Netflix”, the tweet says. The video that accompanies the tweet shows us a couple of images of what we already saw in The Money Heist and ends with a shot of Berlin (Andrés de Fonollosa).

As would be expected by the plot of the series, Berlin It would be a series that will take place before the events of The Money Heist, since the character has a terminal illness. But now we just have to wait until more information about the series comes out. The last part of La Casa de Papel arrives this December 3 on Netflix.

