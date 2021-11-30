Communications changed forever long ago. We went from calling a place to calling a person directly, but right now there are so many ways to contact us that phone calls have already passed into the background. Messaging has taken over almost everything, and when we are writing we send voice messages, or simply exchange memes. But it is also added the fact that picking up the phone causes panic in more and more people.

If sometimes they call you and you stare at your mobile without wanting to pick up the hook, and then send a message asking about the reason for the call, or if you see yourself rehearsing what to say to the calls, you may suffer from telenophobia, a disorder that is unfortunately becoming fashionable among young people and that continues to gain traction as part of others caused by mobile phones.

Fear of public speaking, need for control

As often happens in these cases, telenophobia does not appear out of nowhere but is part of a more far-reaching disorder such as the fear of speaking in public. This was explained by the clinical psychologist Sergio García Soriano at 20 minutes: “It is usually a fear of speaking in public, of speaking with more people, it is usually a social phobia and, within this social phobia, we can say that a subgroup has telenophobia”. Therefore, we are talking about a disorder that is far from new.

The boom, according to the psychologist, did occur at a time when phone calls were much more common than now, but that does not mean that when the calls went into the background the disorder disappeared. The interaction in real time seems to have something to do with it, since García Soriano indicates thatn many cases there is a desire to control everything, something that escapes during communication.

“In many cases, behind this complex, the desire to control everything is hidden. But communication cannot be controlled, what one is going to say and the other is going to respond, that is a play, life has a spontaneity and they, what they do not tolerate, is to get out of a scheme that they do not control. “

According to the results of a test carried out by OpenMarkt, “75% of millennials follow this behavior”, referring to the fact of texting before making a phone call or answering it. It goes beyond considering that the call takes time away or results in an obligation of immediacy when issuing a response, is about a genuine panic to pick up the phone to talk to other staff.

The study also indicates that 63% of the millennials studied prefer text messages because they are less disruptive, a 53% simply prefer messages over calls, and 19% of them prefer messages because they never check their mailboxes and thus the information is not lost forever or considered “delivered” without being.

In the case of who writes you, I don’t get to panic about calls but I do avoid them as much as possible. Since I use bracelets and smart watches, my mobile is always silent to avoid the bombardment of notifications, it is a way of disconnecting within which we never do it at all. Perhaps this is the first step before feeling panic before calling, who knows, but the fact is that telenophobia is a real thing and that it prevails among those who have already forever changed their way of communicating with others at a distance.