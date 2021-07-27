“This year the pandemic will not end” of covid-19, said the Nobel Prize in Medicine (2008). Virologist Françoise Barré-Sinoussi (74 years old), who asked to accelerate vaccination programs against covid-19 worldwide and predicted the arrival of other pandemics.

What did he say?

“This year (2021) it won’t end, that’s for sure. We are going to be surrounded by this virus for a few more years, certainly ”, he said.

Therefore, he considered that “people have to be vaccinated, that is needed. If we don’t reach a level of herd immunity then, of course, mutations and variants will emerge, ”he said.

From her home in the suburbs of Paris, via Zoom, while she was online at the Lindau Meeting of Nobel Laureates. On its 70th anniversary, held virtually, he commented that this is “the exact situation with the delta variant ”.

There will be more mutations over time if vaccination is not accelerated to slow the pandemic

If left unchecked, there will be more mutations over time. “It is the reason why we must accelerate vaccination around the world. Not only in each country or in rich countries. You have to go fast and it should reach all people around the world ”, added.

If we can control it, we can have a normal life. Even if the virus circulates because it will do so at an extremely low level. Y efficient non-drug measures such as distance and chinstraps will have to be maintained “, he explained, according to El Tiempo and La Nación.

A lesson?

“The Covid-19 pandemic is a good lesson about how we should prepare at all levels of society. Ultimately, scientists were the best responders. The politicians were slow, “he said.

“Everything was a problem at first. In addition, many countries decided not to have a strategy and made the decision to wait and see … which was a very bad idea, “he said.

Someday we will know the origin

When asked if one day the origin of covid-19 will be known, she replied:

“We are now in the middle of a terrible epidemic, is it a priority to know the origin? What we need is to vaccinate, to develop treatments. The virus is already here and it must be controlled ”, he asserted.

Vaccines

The virologist celebrated that the scientific community learned to reduce the delay time in clinical trials.

“Before it took up to 7 years to have data of effectiveness, and now we have reduced it to 18 and 11 months and even 9 months. Those benefits can help other vaccine candidates. I hope that the speed of the vaccine against covid-19 is a stimulus for the effort against other pathogens ”, he considered.

Epidemics are inevitable

However, he considered that inequality in access to vaccines is a concern because the COVAX mechanism has not been sufficient ”.

He recalled that after HIV, the world had Ebola, Chikungunya and others. It is known that from time to time the world will go through an emergency this severe. Changes in society, the fact that people travel a lot, changes in the environment, climate change itself and more are the causes, he said.

Source: Process

Related Notes:

How to deal with people who do not follow the ANTI-COVID guidelines?

COVID-19 Symptoms in Children: 5 Early Signs to Watch Out For

10 Tips to Prevent Medication Errors During COVID-19 Treatment