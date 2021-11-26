The pandemic has left a great mark on national and international markets; This situation has caused many of them to have to increase their prices in order to reach their consumers. This is due to the increase in the prices of maritime transport and the shortages derived from the saturation of the international market.

According to the Hellosafe site, the prices of the same products imported from Asia to Mexico, offered by the same distributors, have risen considerably. For instance, toy prices may have risen 20% to 45%.

Along the same lines, the same model of artificial christmas tree can cost 200% more this year; Another example is the Christmas wreaths that have increased in price up to 140%.

In the last years prior to COVID-19, there had been an increase in the budget of Mexican families in terms of Christmas expenses. However, due to the crisis, the Christmas budgets of Mexicans fell in 2020, from 5 thousand 45 to 4 thousand 500 pesos, a decrease of 10.8%.

In this sense, according to the latest data from INEGI, 41.2 million Mexicans do not have a formal full-time job or a stable salary. In addition, the price of transport between Asia and Mexico has increased by 160% during the last 12 months. The price of a container of goods from Asia (where most of the world’s products are manufactured) to Mexico has grown, from November 2020 and November 2021, by 160% compared to last Christmas.

In the same way, the price of the products has not increased by the same percentage as the price of the containers, which means that the profit margin of these production companies will be lower, and this will be reflected in the economy with declines in production, excess inventory, staff cuts, closure of production plants or shops, reduced recruitment and long periods to recover from the impact that the pandemic has had on unemployment youth.

RGP