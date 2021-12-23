During the last decades, large cities have experienced a common and continuous phenomenon: the tendency for the population to agglutinate in increasingly large urban centers. There are several elements that have driven it: worker specialization, job opportunities, technological improvement and immigration. However, the pandemic has broken this trend. A clear example is the massive exodus from Madrid and other regions to the Mediterranean coast and inland Spain.

But the surprising thing is that when the pandemic passed, those who left did not want to return to their cities. And it does not seem that they are going to do it, at the moment.

A mass exodus. In the first half of the year there were 12,862 Madrilenians who left their autonomous community to settle in other regions, according to data from the INE. As many (20,836) did the same last year. But it has not been the only city that has seen a movement of citizens to other less populated regions. Madrid is followed by Catalonia (2,898 people), the Balearic Islands (2,397), the Basque Country (1,602) and the Canary Islands (1,105), while the main recipients were the Valencian Community (6,023 new inhabitants), Andalusia (4,071), Castilla-La Mancha (3,625), Castilla y León (2,217) and Galicia (2,116).

Madrid is the place that everyone wants to come and blah, blah, blah. Well, it is not so clear. pic.twitter.com/BuznthTROw – Jorge Dioni López (@jorgedioni) December 17, 2021

The curious thing about all this is that there has been an outflow of population from nuclei that traditionally were recipients of inhabitants of other regions towards those that were transmitters of these. According to the Migration Statistics, residents of the Community of Madrid move mainly to the neighboring provinces of Toledo and Guadalajara, to the Levante coast (Valencia, Alicante and Murcia), Barcelona and the archipelagos.

It is still a trend after the pandemic. One year after the start of the epidemic, living in towns continues to rise. Thousands of Madrilenians have taken the step of leaving the cities to go to live in the countryside. A change in search of more tranquility and quality of life after a year of restrictions. This has led to a sharp rise in rental prices in the towns of the Madrid mountains, for example, of up to 30%. If before living in a chalet in the mountains could be obtained for 600 euros a month, now, they are no longer available for less than 900.

The search for open spaces, together with the open possibility of working remotely, have spurred a multitude of Madrilenians to change their residence away from metropolitan areas. Although real estate sales fell in 2020, the purchase of single-family homes in the fourth quarter of 2020 registered an increase of 2.1 percentage points. In total 69 of the 78 municipalities of the Community with less than 2,500 inhabitants have seen their population increase by around 10 or 15%.

Why it happens? Fundamentally due to three factors: cost and quality of life and new technological possibilities. On the one hand, the growing demographic agglomeration in some urban centers had led to the cost of living in these areas rising well above wages, due to the shortage of housing. And now with the new technological possibilities open during the pandemic such as teleworking, a movement could be taking place towards cheaper cities with a higher quality of life.

Telecommuting. A study published by Randstad Research estimates that there are now 1.9 million people teleworking in Spain, of the more than three million people who did so during confinement. The data in Madrid encrypt 788,000 people who did. And almost 40% of Madrid residents believe that their working conditions improved during the teleworking pandemic, according to a study by the Community of Madrid. And more and more companies are flexible on this point.

And fewer foreigners arrive. At the same time, during this first half of the year there has also been a stagnation of the international migratory balance, which was traditionally positive, which has led to the loss of 72,007 inhabitants in the first half of the year. The great change has come, fundamentally, from the lower arrival of immigrants, but also from the greater departure of foreigners, perhaps due to employment problems during the most serious phase of the pandemic or because of the possibility, in some cases, of perform your job from another country cheaper.

By communities, Aragon is the region most affected by this international migration (with the departure of 15,874 inhabitants), followed by Madrid (5,007) and the Basque Country (2,081), while Valencian Community is again the most benefited (8,156 new residents) , together with the Canary Islands (5,365) and Andalusia (4,815) and the Balearic Islands (1,969). In other words, the pattern of the search for a better quality of life is repeated, but in this case the cost of living is not so important. By nationality, the South American population especially increased (especially from Colombia, Venezuela and Peru), Central America (mainly from Honduras) and, within Europe, from Italy and France.

It is happening all over the world. The UK is also experiencing its largest population decline since World War II. A decline driven by a massive exodus of migrants that has its epicenter in London. Around 1,300,000 foreigners have left the country between the third quarter of 2019 and the same period of 2020, according to data from the ESCOE. A gushing escape in London: 700,000 foreign-born people have fled the city.

And the pandemic is the catalyst. The city has fared relatively poorly in economic and health terms during the first wave of the pandemic. In the US, too, residents seeking more space and cheaper housing fled metropolitan areas en masse, and the cities of New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles experienced large emigration in recent months. This report from The New York Times talked about how the inhabitants of cities like Paris or Rome have moved away from the so-called “15-minute” cities, away from the cities and how the mayors of capitals rake their brains to reinvent themselves in that same from inside.

Image: Unsplash