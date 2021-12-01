The administrator of the Panama Canal Authority (ACP), Ricaurte Vásquez

The administrator of the Panama Canal, Ricaurte Vásquez, announced this Tuesday a Green Vessel Classification system, which will include a Greenhouse Gas Emissions Tariff (GEI), under the commitment of “the urgency of climate change” of the interoceanic highway.

Vásquez said, during AAPA Latino, an important port event, in Cartagena, Colombia, that the Panama Canal will give “One more step in their efforts, in recognition of the urgency of climate change and the need to accelerate the industry and global climate action, “the institution reported in a statement.

The changes will be based on current track incentives for sustainable shipping lines and said fee “will support investments to guarantee environmental performance standards and it will help to make the Canal’s operations carbon neutral ”.

The Panama Canal pointed out that “Recognizes the environmental impacts of maritime transport, as well as those in the industry that are paving the way to minimize emissions ”by applying this GHG tariff.

The platform designed a green ship classification system

The rate and classification, which will be based on levels based on the energy efficiency of the ship, will only apply to those vessels over 125 feet (38.1 meters) in overall length.

This classification system will be based on three factors to reduce GHG emissions between 20% and 100% during transit: energy efficiency design index; efficient operational measures such as the use of the bow thruster, and the use of zero carbon biofuels or carbon neutral fuels.

The Canal noted that spoke “directly” with the owners while analyzing the changes, and will work with clients to “accelerate carbon neutrality together”, a goal it has for the end of this decade.

The Panama canal connects more than 140 maritime routes and 1,700 ports in 160 countries. 3.5% of world trade that moves by sea passes through this space, according to official data.

Changes will build on current track incentives for sustainable shipping lines

The interoceanic highway indicated on several occasions its commitment to the climate emergency, and has several programs to consolidate its value and position itself as a green route for maritime trade, such as offering incentives for shipping companies with environmentally friendly vessels to partnering with communities in the watershed of the waterway to ensure the sustainable use of the area’s natural resources.

According to data published last week the monthly index of economic activity (IMAE) of Panama accumulated between January and September grew by 14.94%, compared to the same period of 2020, which shows “the recovery process after the impact” in the productive apparatus of the health emergency due to the covid-19 pandemic.

