Subdivx.com, one of the most popular subtitles pages for series and movies that exist for Spanish-speakers, has announced its closure after almost two decades of history. The website is still active, which can be seen by looking at that even today there have been users who have shared subtitles of content that are originally in other languages. But its creator has announced this decision.

The reason is that it can no longer handle the complaints for Copyrights that it constantly receives from companies like Comeso. According to the administrator of the platform, a person from Argentina known by the nickname of ‘Deif’, at the end of 2021 the site will be closed permanently.

First, the administrator published this statement on the official website:

Hi friends. Nobody likes to give bad news, but unfortunately I have to inform you that at the end of the year, we will close the site for good. I wish I could keep subdivx open for a thousand more years, but it can’t be. The Rights owners don’t give up, and let’s face it, in the end they always win. Download the subs while you can. Thanks to all the creators for the stamina, it was nice while it lasted …

After this, Deif has spoken with the journalist Ricardo Sametband for the newspaper La Nación and affirms that there are companies constantly denouncing their contents on different social platforms and also in front of hosting providers to unsubscribe websites like this one.

How Comeso has achieved this closure



Comeso is a German company that manages copyright protection for third parties and has been in dispute with Subdivx for a long time. The last chapter was a threat to the company eStruxture, the hosting firm where this website is stored.

According to the founder of Subdivx, for Comeso “the subtitles have copyright, and they have been chasing us with that for years; nothing ever happened with the hostings in Canada, but now they are obviously tired. A while ago I received an email from the current hosting, saying that they unsubscribe us at the end of the year and the truth is that I no longer have the energy to upload the site to a new one”.

eStruxture, the hosting firm, decided to unsubscribe this website unilaterally, according to the Deif statement.

These kinds of copyright disputes over captions are nothing new. It should be remembered that in 2015 the website Subtitles.es closed due to “draconian laws”. This website was born after Wikisubtitles, the forerunner (which was Spanish) of this type of platform that allows collaborative translations, also closed down.

Another notable and recent chapter dates from 2017, when the Dutch court declared illegal the creation of subtitles made by fans stating that these practices could be punished with fines or jail.

It has to be said that Comeso’s motto is “Piracy ends where we begin”, but on your Twitter account They have not updated since 2013, so there is no information regarding these news.