In August, the category of Professional, Scientific and Technical Services; Corporate; Business support services and waste management and remediation services (belonging to the services sector) had a historical drop of 31.42% compared to the previous month.

This drop was one of the main reasons why Inegi predicted that GDP would have contracted 0.2% in the third quarter of the year.

What happened to professional services?

Economists from Citibanamex and Banco Base point out that this decline is due to the implementation of the outsourcing reform in Mexico, since not all companies will be able to incorporate all the personnel they used under the outsourcing scheme to their workforce.

“We relate the decline in the service sector to the new Outsourcing Law in the sense that companies are removing their (subcontracted) employees from the registry to comply with the legislation. And in many cases they will no longer be able to have that staff hired and that generates a drop in the added value measured by Inegi ”, commented Iván Arias, Director of Economic Studies at Citibanamex.

“The outsourcing reform saw a 31% drop in professional support services, obviously this was reflected in the gross domestic product of the third quarter and, in some way, favored the slowdown of the economic recovery,” he said for his Gabriela Siller, director of economic and financial analysis at Banco Base.

This company has a GDP expansion forecast of 5.8% for this year.

Adrián de la Garza, chief economist at Citibanamex, added that there is a lot of uncertainty as to how this drop may affect the figures for economic activity in the future, but what is a fact is that there is a more profound effect than the estimated .

Will there be recovery?

Iván Arias explained that given the new legislation, this activity is unlikely to recover, although it could be compensated if the companies that had contracted outsourcing services incorporate workers to their workforce.

“Companies are in a difficult financial position to recover the job that they had outsourced, because this job will not be recovered and therefore the added value either, since the registration of companies requires a financial effort in terms of costs. important… and they can decide not to hire everyone, ”he explained.

The economist added that in this fall there is also a methodological issue because the activity of employment services is closely related to the salaries paid to employees and not all activities are measured the same: there are measures with volume services or rate differential .

Data from the IMSS indicate that the jobs registered with social security are close to reaching pre-pandemic levels, adding 20.59 million at the end of September.

Luis Foncerrada, AmCham’s economic advisor, said on Thursday that Mexico must make adjustments to employ 17.6 million Mexicans who currently require a job.

“With 17.6 million we have a very serious challenge of creating employment and this can only be achieved by investment and something else that is fundamental is the number of young people who enter the labor market year after year from now on, and that after the census we know that there are 2.5 million year after year, it is brutal, “he lamented.

“If the electricity reform is approved, growth will be much more limited because surely there will be companies that decide to leave the country due to higher energy costs and the possibility of blackouts,” warned Gabriela Siller.

Inegi will release the final GDP figure for the third quarter of the year until November 25. The estimated contraction considers that the level of the economy is at a level similar to that of 2017 (17.8 trillion pesos).