It turns out that we find examples throughout history of artists who did not find in the Castilian spelling the appropriate reflection to what they had written for both plays and poems. For the former there are, for example, the dramatist brothers Ánvarez Quintero and among the latter the Nobel Prize for literature Juan Ramón Jiménez, who came to consider the Andalusian category ethics and aesthetics.

A few years ago, Er Prinçipito Andalûh, an adaptation of the Saint-Exupéry classic by Huan Porrah, was shared a lot on social networks. His proposal was written like this:

One beh, when I had zeih z’añiyoh, bi a mahnífiko drawing in a book tento’e la zerba bien ke ze yamaba ‘Histoires Vécues (Ihtoriah bibíah)’. In it there was a bixa boa swallowing a beast. Ahkí de zegío ze be una kopia’e la imahen.

The reaction on social media was overwhelmingly negative. The philologists mainly launched two criticisms: the first, that “there is no problem in the use of the language” in Andalusia and that, on the other hand, there is no standard Andalusian, since the one spoken in Huelva is not the same as in Almería.

Once the media earthquake had passed, in the grounds, we can find the comments to the book on Amazon: “as an Andalusian who lives far from home, the being able to read in Andalusian brings many memories to my mind”Says one. “What a pleasure to see our way of speaking in black on white”, another. Er Prinzipito could be “the seed we needed to finally see how different it is and the importance of learning it and keeping it.”

This was also seen by a group of philologists, translators and linguistics enthusiasts who, informally, organized on Facebook. In the end, hundreds of people ended up intervening in two things that were later established: AndaluGeeks, an “open community made up of IT, programming, graphic design and ICT professionals”, and the EPA, the Êttandâ Pal Andalûh. Here you have the transcriber.

What is this standard needed for? For reflect their speech when they see it necessary, like the literary cases that we have mentioned before, since many times the sound, meter and rhyme of some words can modify the interpretation of the text. We are talking in any case of a spelling proposal, not a grammatical one. The idea of ​​a transcription of the oral Andalusian that recognizes and values ​​its particular phonetics. The commitment of this group of enthusiasts is to defend the Andalusian community as such, and that is why they have done a standardization work that is not associated with any particular variant: “it is an inclusive proposal that collects in a balanced way all the variants of our linguistic modality”.

And why would the EPA be better than a mere transcript of any of us simulating an Andalusian? According to them because, as did the previous writers who wanted to reflect their speech, what ends up being produced are intuitive orthographies, that is, inconsistent and incoherent. Them They have set up rules and believe they have a chance to last. His most obvious conquest is in regard to the ç, which serves to represent the sounds seseantes, lisping and heheantes: “thus, when writing çeniçero, the articulations senisero, zenizero and henihero are represented”, they explain in Yorokobu.

Here are some examples of the spelling characteristics of the EPA:

Ç to combine lisp, lisp and heheo … And the Castilian x’s.

… And the Castilian x’s. X to match ch, sh, ss.

The j disappears, except for the unexpired j in the Jaén area.

Expiration + Elision + Gemination (up to âtta).

Eliminate v, since we cannot phonetically distinguish it from b anywhere in Andalusia.

Elimination of silent and interspersed h that are not pronounced. All h are voiced except the h at the end of the word, which serve to mark the last vowel as the tonic.

And the ll disappears replaced by y.

Naturally, the idea is that, through this proposal and its Castilian-Andalusian virtual automatic transcriber, it can spread its particular speech through all the written letters, also on social networks. The new generations are seeing a resurgence of the Andalusian patriotism, as attested by accounts like Memê Andaluçê and Bad face on Twitter or the same Andalusian niche on Tiktok.