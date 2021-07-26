Snake Eyes: The Origin, the reboot of the GI Joe franchise through a solo movie with one of its most popular characters, has played in its first weekend on the bill.

The latest installment of GI Joe, an original story starring Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), has not lived up to expectations, grossing $ 13.3 million in its first three days in US theaters. Those sales put Snake Eyes in second place on the national charts, behind M. Night Shyamalan’s latest work, Weather, which has raised $ 16.5 million. It is a beginning that does not look good for Snake eyes, which cost $ 88 million to produce, not including the marketing budget to promote the film. It also illustrates the limits of franchise film making at a time when studios are always on the hunt for the next big thing.

Unfortunately for Paramount Pictures and director Robert Schwentke, the unfavorable reviews did not do much to draw audiences to theaters, even more so considering the franchise’s track record. Snake eyes It has a 42% Rotten Tomatoes rating and a CinemaScore “B-” from viewership, suggesting that the PG-13 film may not pick up on the next few weeks. The box office income also did not depend on other films such as Space Jam: New Legends, which premiered last weekend and drew mostly family groups, not even Weather, which leaned slightly towards women (52% of ticket buyers) and people over 25 (62% of sales). To Snake Eyes, 60% of the clients were men and 50% were under 25 years of age.

Although the movie theater industry has not fully regained its appeal during the pandemic, box office experts suggest that growing concern about the Delta variant of COVID-19 is also not solely responsible for the lack of viewership of Snake eyes. Box office analysts suggest that now, more than ever, moviegoers have become more selective about what to go to see on the way out of the house.

“Film and the home economy in general are still in recovery mode”said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Box Office Pro. “Potential audiences are being selective about where they spend their money.”

Industry experts estimate that Snake eyes you will need to generate approximately $ 160 to $ 175 million globally to cover expenses and justify your budget. Arriving after several delays to the big screen due to COVID-19, the film may struggle to achieve that particular goal, even more so with a fifth wave of infections worldwide.

The film has also not fared well at the international box office, where it has generated a meager $ 4 million in 37 foreign markets. Figures that only represent 29% of its international footprint. On the positive side, Snake eyes It didn’t cost as much as its franchise predecessors. Rise of cobra cost $ 175 million, while Retaliaton it cost 130 million dollars.

However they performed much better than Snake Eyes on their first opening weekend, GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra in 2009 and GI Joe: Retaliation in 2013 opened with $ 54 million and $ 40 million respectively. And each of them made $ 300 million worldwide, a good result, but not a great one, given their hefty budgets. Very unlikely figures for Snake eyes.

This would be a serious blow to the study, since Snake eyes was intended to revive the franchise, based on the popular Hasbro toy line, so it is not known how it will affect the plans for the sequel and the new spin-off announced last March. But in the case of moving forward it can be a wake-up call to change your approach in the future.

Source: Variety