The order of Marvel movies: chronological, broadcast or score

The order of the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is essential to understand their size. On the whole, the franchise is a triumph of current cinema. When the first part of Hombre de Hierro, directed by Jon Favreau, no one could imagine the scale of what would happen next.

It has been a journey of more than a decade between multiple story arcs and the celebration of the superhero genre. From memorable hits, to the ability to simultaneously narrate stories on screen, discussions about cinema today, the Marvel Cinematic Universe shines with its own light. It also does so as a successful exercise in business strategy (which it is) and as a journey through a denser world. For that reason, the Marvel franchise has its own substance and chronology.

How to enjoy such a movie show? Yes WandaVision Y Falcon and the Winter Soldier They made you wonder what is beyond the current stories on screens, we help you. Next, we leave you a compilation of the marvel movies order depending on how you want to revisit the history of the saga.

The most logical of all, the order of Marvel films with which the House of Ideas itself has decided to broadcast the history of the superheroes of the moment. From phase 1, which began in 2008, to the current phase 4, there have been more than 10 years of coexistence with these characters.

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Phase 4

Scarlet Witch and Vision (WandaVision) (Disney Plus series – 2021). See series

Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney Plus series – 2021). See series

Loki (Disney Plus series – 2021). See series

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings (2021).

Eternals (2021)

Hawkeye.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

The order of the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe according to the story they tell

While the broadcast is important to keep the thread of the order of Marvel movies, fans of the saga can go much further. One of the options to consider, regardless of the broadcast, is to see the saga according to its position within the timeline of history.

In this way, movies like the one in Captain Marvel, released in 2019, practically opens the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it is set in 1995.

Captain America the First Avenger (occurs during WWII)

Captain Marvel (occurs in 1995)

Hombre de Hierro (happens 2010)

Iron man 2 (occurs immediately after Iron Man)

The incredible Hulk (There is no specific moment, but we know that it is before the story told in The Avengers)

Thor (six months before the events narrated by The Avengers)

The Avengers (happens 2012)

iron Man 3 (occurs six months after the events narrated in The Avengers)

Thor: Dark World (after the events narrated in The Avengers, but before the appearance of Ultron)

Captain America: Winter Soldier (after the events narrated in The Avengers, but before Ultron)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 (sometime in 2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (immediately after the story told in the first movie)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (occurs in 2015)

Ant-man (occurs in 2015)

Captán America: Civil War (after the events of Sokovia and before the ones he will narrate Infinity war)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (after Civil war, but before Infinity war)

Doctor Strange (occurs in 2016)

Black panther (occurs in 2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (after the events of Sokovia and the destruction of Ultron, before Infinity war)

Avengers: Infinity War (occurs in 2017)

Ant-Man and Wasp (no precise date, but probably a few months before Infinity War and Endgame)

Avengers: Endgame (starts in 2017, ends in 2022)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (eight months after the events narrated in Endgame)

WandaVision (three weeks after the events narrated in Endgame)

Falcon and the Winter Soldier (six months after the events narrated in Endgame)

Loki (Although it begins in 2012, it relates to all events that occurred up to at least Endgame)

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings (Occurs throughout 2021)

Eternals (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (fall 2021)

Hawk Eye (Apparently occurs during or after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home)

Films ranked by world box office earnings

Also, you can enjoy the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe according to their worldwide box office earnings.

Avengers: Endgame ($ 2.792 million)

Avengers: Infinity War ($ 2,048 million)

The Avengers ($ 1,519 million)

Avengers: Age of Ultron ($ 1,405 million)

Black panther ($ 1,347 million)

iron Man 3 ($ 1,215 million)

Captain America: Civil War ($ 1,153 million)

Captain Marvel ($ 1,128 million)

Spider-Man: Far From Home ($ 988 million)

Spider-Man: Homecoming ($ 880.2 million)

Thor: Ragnarok ($ 854 million)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($ 863.8 million)

Guardians of the Galaxy ($ 773.3 million)

Captain America: Winter Soldier ($ 714.3 million)

Doctor Strange ($ 677.7 million)

Thor: Dark World ($ 644.6 million)

Ant-Man and the Wasp ($ 622.7 million)

Iron man 2 ($ 623.9 million)

Hombre de Hierro ($ 585.2 million)

Ant-man ($ 519.3 million)

Thor ($ 449.3 million)

Captain America the First Avenger ($ 370.6 million)

The incredible Hulk ($ 263.4 million)

The order of the Marvel Cinematic Universe according to the aggregation on Rotten Tomatoes

Finally, a slightly riskier option. Do you agree with the order of the Marvel movies according to the critics based on the total aggregate score made by Rotten tomatoes?

Avengers: Infinity War (2018): 8.4 / 10

Avengers: Endgame (2019): 8.4 / 10

The Avengers (2012): 8.0 / 10

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014): 8.0 / 10

Hombre de Hierro (2008): 7.9 / 10

Thor: Ragnarok (2017): 7.9 / 10

Captain America: Civil War (2016): 7.8 / 10

Captain America: Winter Soldier (2014): 7.7 / 10

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017): 7.6 / 10

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019): 7.5 / 10

Doctor Strange (2016): 7.5 / 10

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017): 7.4 / 10

Black panther (2018): 7.3 / 10

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015): 7.3 / 10

Ant-man (2015): 7.3 / 10

iron Man 3 (2013): 7.2 / 10

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018): 7.1 / 10

Thor (2011): 7.0 / 10

Iron man 2 (2010): 7.0 / 10

Captain America the First Avenger (2011): 6.9 / 10

Thor: Dark World (2013): 6.9 / 10

Captain Marvel (2019): 6.9 / 10

The incredible Hulk (2008): 6.7 / 10