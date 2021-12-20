The options of DC Comics to enjoy on digital platforms

We present the different options that the various digital platforms offer you about DC Comics content so that you can enjoy your days off

At last the most anticipated dates have arrived, where we can rest from the daily routine, forget about everyday problems for a moment and accompany the DC Universe in its great events and feats through digital platforms.

It may interest you: What actors have played two different characters for DC Comics?

From acclaimed films like Batman (1989) or The Suicide Squad (2019) to the exciting series of the Arrowverse or the latest hits, the different digital entertainment options offer us great and varied options to stay at home.

Find out which DC Comics and DC Black Label movies and series you can find on the different digital platforms offered by the market.

Netflix

Series

Arrow (Seasons 1-8)

Flash (Seasons 1-7)

Supergirl (Seasons 1-5)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Seasons 1-6)

Titans (Seasons 1-3)

Lucifer (Seasons 1-6)

Gotham (Seasons 1-4)

Teen Titans Go! (Seasons 1-4)

Films

Batman ninja

HBO Max

Series

Batman: The Animated Series

Swamp Thing

Doom Patrol (Seasons 1-3)

Batwoman (Seasons 1-3)

Superman & Lois

Smallville

Young Justice (Seasons 1-4)

Films

Batman

Batman returns

Batman forever

Batman & robin

Catwoman

Batman Begins

The dark knight

The Dark Knight Rises

Green lantern

V for Vendetta

Man of steel

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Zack Snyder’s: Justice League

Birds of prey

The Suicide Squad

Teen Titans Go! to the movies

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

Lego flash

Lego Aquaman: To the Rescue of Atlantis

DC Super Hero High: School of Super Villains

Scooby Doo and Batman the Brave

Justice League vs The Fatal Five

Reign of Supermen

Batman: Hush

The Lego Batman Movie

Amazon prime

Aquaman

Shazam!

Joker

Watchmen

Series

Preacher

Star +

Films

Batman (1966 film)

Sources: Check the movies and series that DC Comics will have between 2021 and 2023

Sources: HBO Max / Netflix / Amazon Prime / Star +

The Dark Multiverse Stories, unmissable stories that come to SMASH and DC Comics Mexico

The most memorable moments in DC’s great history… reimagined for a dark new world!

The Dark Multiverse … where everything you fear, every dire possibility, lives in its own reality. Here, the crucial events that shaped the DC Universe happened differently, more sinister, and followed twisted and darker paths.

Tempus Fuginaut witnessed all this, an immortal being who stands guard at the barrier between universes … these evocative and chilling tales reveal the final destinations of the untraveled paths … and the cursed fate of those who chose to follow them.

SMASH and DC Comics México bring you Histories of the Dark Multiverse. This collector’s volume compiles the five One Shots along with their acclaimed precursor volumes that you cannot miss.

Also being read:

This is what Henry Cavill would look like as Batman

This is how Robert Pattinson looks like Batman

The most expensive movies in Hollywood

Hunks who have played ‘Batman’

Batman would die by flying like he does