The options of DC Comics to enjoy on digital platforms

We present the different options that the various digital platforms offer you about DC Comics content so that you can enjoy your days off
At last the most anticipated dates have arrived, where we can rest from the daily routine, forget about everyday problems for a moment and accompany the DC Universe in its great events and feats through digital platforms.
It may interest you: What actors have played two different characters for DC Comics?
From acclaimed films like Batman (1989) or The Suicide Squad (2019) to the exciting series of the Arrowverse or the latest hits, the different digital entertainment options offer us great and varied options to stay at home.
Find out which DC Comics and DC Black Label movies and series you can find on the different digital platforms offered by the market.
Netflix
Series
Arrow (Seasons 1-8)
Flash (Seasons 1-7)
Supergirl (Seasons 1-5)
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Seasons 1-6)
Titans (Seasons 1-3)
Lucifer (Seasons 1-6)
Gotham (Seasons 1-4)
Teen Titans Go! (Seasons 1-4)
Films
Batman ninja
HBO Max
Series
Batman: The Animated Series
Swamp Thing
Doom Patrol (Seasons 1-3)
Batwoman (Seasons 1-3)
Superman & Lois
Smallville
Young Justice (Seasons 1-4)
Films
Batman
Batman returns
Batman forever
Batman & robin
Catwoman
Batman Begins
The dark knight
The Dark Knight Rises
Green lantern
V for Vendetta
Man of steel
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Zack Snyder’s: Justice League
Birds of prey
The Suicide Squad
Teen Titans Go! to the movies
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
Lego flash
Lego Aquaman: To the Rescue of Atlantis
DC Super Hero High: School of Super Villains
Scooby Doo and Batman the Brave
Justice League vs The Fatal Five
Reign of Supermen
Batman: Hush
The Lego Batman Movie
Amazon prime
Aquaman
Shazam!
Joker
Watchmen
Series
Preacher
Star +
Films
Batman (1966 film)
Sources: Check the movies and series that DC Comics will have between 2021 and 2023
Sources: HBO Max / Netflix / Amazon Prime / Star +
The Dark Multiverse Stories, unmissable stories that come to SMASH and DC Comics Mexico
The most memorable moments in DC’s great history… reimagined for a dark new world!
The Dark Multiverse … where everything you fear, every dire possibility, lives in its own reality. Here, the crucial events that shaped the DC Universe happened differently, more sinister, and followed twisted and darker paths.
Tempus Fuginaut witnessed all this, an immortal being who stands guard at the barrier between universes … these evocative and chilling tales reveal the final destinations of the untraveled paths … and the cursed fate of those who chose to follow them.
SMASH and DC Comics México bring you Histories of the Dark Multiverse. This collector’s volume compiles the five One Shots along with their acclaimed precursor volumes that you cannot miss.
Also being read:
This is what Henry Cavill would look like as Batman
This is how Robert Pattinson looks like Batman
The most expensive movies in Hollywood
Hunks who have played ‘Batman’
Batman would die by flying like he does