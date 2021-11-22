OPPO continues to press the accelerator with its Reno series, which debuted two years ago and already has 40 models. The last OPPO Reno 6 arrived in May of this year and the next generation is almost ready: the OPPO Reno 7.

The standard OPPO Reno 7 was coyly leaked last month, but the current OPPO Reno 7 Pro leak leaves nothing to the imagination: we have supposed official photos and most specifications of this new mobile that, if the leaks were fulfilled, we would know very soon.

This would be the OPPO Reno 7 Pro

Giznext collects the leak that is accompanied by several high-quality photos that show the terminal from all angles, in blue and with a design similar to that of the latest iPhone, with the edge of the straight terminal. In front, with a perforated camera in one corner and behind with a module for cameras with two predominant lenses and other smaller ones.

Curiously, the filtration does not collect the size of the screen, but it will represent 92.8% of the front of the terminal and that it will be a panel AMOLED with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and 402 PPI, with a 32-megapixel front camera punched in one corner.

The main chamber, the filtration tells us, would consist of a 50 megapixel Sony IMX 766 main sensor, with an 8 megapixel Sony IMX 355 wide angle and a 2 megapixel macro sensor.

We do not know the processor yet, but it will be 5G and it would have versions of 8 + 256 GB and 12 + 256 GB, with a battery of 4,500 mAh with support for fast charging of 65W. Best of all, we won’t have to wait long to find out more about the terminal, as it would be official on December 5, 2021, something after OPPO Reno 7 that is expected to be announced on November 25, but before OPPO Reno. SE 7, with an estimated date of December 17.

