Both the OPPO Reno 7 and the Reno 7 Pro had a presentation date marked for tomorrow, but before they came to light all their specifications have been leaked.

The moment awaited by many companies is the presentation in society of the products that they have been preparing for a long time. These launches are usually made in style and in such a way that the whole world is aware of the device that has been launched on the market.

What happens is that many times these situations do not end due to the simple fact that there are leaks. And, it is that, it has become a custom to be able to know the details and ins and outs of the device before it goes on the market. This is just what happened with the OPPO Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro 5G.

Both devices are officially presented tomorrow, but today all the specifications have been leaked. The OPPO Reno 7 will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G inside and with up to 12 GB of RAM, while the storage can range from 128 GB to 256 GB.

The OPPO Reno 7 Pro will have the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 inside and will be accompanied by 12 GB of RAM, 128GB or 256 GB of storage. As for the screens, what is expected of the regular version is that it has a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel and Full HD + resolution.

The older brother would have a slightly larger AMOLED panel, 6.55 inches and with the same Full HD + resolution. Nothing is known about whether any of these devices will have a refresh rate higher than 60 Hz, although it is assumed that the Pro version should sport this refresh rate.

The photographic section of the devices would be marked by a rear module that would house three cameras. In the OPPO Reno 7 the configuration would be the following: 64-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle secondary sensor and 2-megapixel macro.

The OPPO Reno 7 Pro would have a 50-megapixel main camera signed by Sony, the second 8-megapixel sensor would be an ultra-wide angle and the 2-megapixel macro sensor would remain. It would have been nice if they added a telephoto sensor, but it looks like they reserve it for other mobiles.