It has practically done nothing more than start Black Friday and we have already encountered one of the most outstanding offers that we will surely see. Its about OPPO Find X3 Pro, the mobile that has raised passions since it was presented to the market and is that the characteristics, as well as the design of the high-end OPPO show how important it is.
For anyone who is looking for a high-end smartphone, taking advantage of this outstanding Black Friday offer on OPPO’s mobile is quite an opportunity. We are facing a model that does not disappoint and boasts such relevant features as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip and a 6.7-inch Amoled panel.
A mobile that reached the market for 1169 euros, so you can already imagine everything that awaits inside. But the good news comes now, when you can buy this same smartphone with a configuration of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for only 883 euros. An offer for the blue color we already predicted won’t last long, although you get a second chance for 899 euros in its black color. Both models are just as spectacular regardless of the color we prefer.
Why buy it?
Although you may have already heard wonders about this mobile, we are going to review all these characteristics that make it unique and so recommended. Starting with its differentiating design, which is composed of a screen of high density and WQHD + resolution, so that we can see series or movies distancing themselves as if it were a TV. With a curved glass and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 against all kinds of scratches or bumps and also IP68 in case it gets wet in the summer, nothing happens to it.
In addition to the memory and chip that we have known, the cameras of this model will help us to be expert photographers without having much idea. We just have to be guided by the AI from the hand of ColorOS and the 50 Mpx lenses, 50 Mpx wide angle as well, 20x telephoto lens and its latest support lens, will do wonders. Cameras with optical image stabilizer, to avoid movement and take advantage of the 4K video recording it offers.
In connectivity we will not miss anything either, a reason for buying since we are going to have a mobile for so much. With NFC, GPS, A-GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo and all positioning systems, 5G to navigate at maximum speed, WiFi connectivity enhanced by MIMO 2 × 2, Bluetooth 5.2 LE and finally another jewel in the crown, batteries . Its 4,500 mAh has no problem ending the day, helped at any time by the accompanying 65W, which in turn offers reverse charging and wireless charging.