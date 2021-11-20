For anyone who is looking for a high-end smartphone, taking advantage of this outstanding Black Friday offer on OPPO’s mobile is quite an opportunity. We are facing a model that does not disappoint and boasts such relevant features as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip and a 6.7-inch Amoled panel.

A mobile that reached the market for 1169 euros, so you can already imagine everything that awaits inside. But the good news comes now, when you can buy this same smartphone with a configuration of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for only 883 euros. An offer for the blue color we already predicted won’t last long, although you get a second chance for 899 euros in its black color. Both models are just as spectacular regardless of the color we prefer.

Why buy it?

Although you may have already heard wonders about this mobile, we are going to review all these characteristics that make it unique and so recommended. Starting with its differentiating design, which is composed of a screen of high density and WQHD + resolution, so that we can see series or movies distancing themselves as if it were a TV. With a curved glass and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 against all kinds of scratches or bumps and also IP68 in case it gets wet in the summer, nothing happens to it.